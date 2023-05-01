Breaking News
Entertainment News > Bollywood News

Watch exclusive video! Sonam Bajwa on the culture shocks while moving to Mumbai and why she does not step out

Updated on: 01 May,2023 02:20 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

The actress got into a candid conversation with mid-day.com

Watch exclusive video! Sonam Bajwa on the culture shocks while moving to Mumbai and why she does not step out

Sonam Bajwa/Instagram

Listen to this article
Watch exclusive video! Sonam Bajwa on the culture shocks while moving to Mumbai and why she does not step out
Sonam Bajwa who is awaiting the release of 'Carry on Jatta 3' and 'Godday Godday Chaa' got into conversation with mid-day.com. Find out all about her experiences with moving to Mumbai and culture shocks, besides a lot more!




Sonam revealed, "I don't step out in Mumbai because I feel so comfortable at home. Some people will relate to it and some people might find it funny but I have a dog and the moment I look at his face I don't want to go out anymore. If I'm travelling for films or out of Mumbai I understand that I can't take him with me but even if I have to go for a walk I feel guilty going by myself then I have to take him along. I've stopped working out at gyms outside and do it in my building so he can sit next to me. I'm a homebody."


Speaking about the big move to Mumbai she recalled, "Coming to Mumbai was like going to a different country, it seemed so far. I had a job opportunity in Mumbai and the only reason I was excited is because it would be easier for me to participate in Miss India. I was scared in the beginning because noone I know lived in the city so it was an alien city. I worked for a year before applying for Miss India and though I didn't win my journey as an actor started. The city is very welcoming, even though I didn't speak or understand Marathi. Everyone I met was welcoming and lovely. My Maharashtrian neighbours helped me set up my first home in Mumbai because they knew I was alone and would also give me food."

Watch video to know more!

bollywood bollywood news Entertainment News mumbai Regional Cinema News

