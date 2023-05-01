Watch exclusive video! Sonam Bajwa on the culture shocks while moving to Mumbai and why she does not step out

The actress got into a candid conversation with mid-day.com

Sonam Bajwa who is awaiting the release of 'Carry on Jatta 3' and 'Godday Godday Chaa' got into conversation with mid-day.com. Find out all about her experiences with moving to Mumbai and culture shocks, besides a lot more!

Sonam revealed, "I don't step out in Mumbai because I feel so comfortable at home. Some people will relate to it and some people might find it funny but I have a dog and the moment I look at his face I don't want to go out anymore. If I'm travelling for films or out of Mumbai I understand that I can't take him with me but even if I have to go for a walk I feel guilty going by myself then I have to take him along. I've stopped working out at gyms outside and do it in my building so he can sit next to me. I'm a homebody."

Speaking about the big move to Mumbai she recalled, "Coming to Mumbai was like going to a different country, it seemed so far. I had a job opportunity in Mumbai and the only reason I was excited is because it would be easier for me to participate in Miss India. I was scared in the beginning because noone I know lived in the city so it was an alien city. I worked for a year before applying for Miss India and though I didn't win my journey as an actor started. The city is very welcoming, even though I didn't speak or understand Marathi. Everyone I met was welcoming and lovely. My Maharashtrian neighbours helped me set up my first home in Mumbai because they knew I was alone and would also give me food."

