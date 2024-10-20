Breaking News
Inside Sunita Kapoor's lavish Karwa Chauth puja featuring Bollywood wives - watch video

Updated on: 20 October,2024 08:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shilpa Shetty dropped a video on Instagram in which the women including Mira Kapoor, Rima Jain, and Antara Marwah can be seen performing Karwa Chauth puja

Inside Sunita Kapoor's Karwa Chauth celebrations Pic/Instagram

Following annual traditions, Bollywood wives arrived at Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's Mumbai residence to celebrate Karwa Chauth. From Shilpa Shetty, and Raveena Tandon to Neelam and Mira Kapoor, many were spotted in ethnic attire for the puja on Sunday. While the paparazzi offered a visual dose of who wore what, some celebs took to Instagram and shared what happens inside the house. 


Shilpa Shetty shares video of Bollywood wives performing Karwa Chauth puja


Shilpa Shetty dropped a video on Instagram in which the women including Mira Kapoor, Rima Jain, and Antara Marwah can be seen performing Karwa Chauth puja. "Happy Karvachauth Ladies. Thank you @kapoor.sunita for always organising this so impeccably Love you," she captioned the post, Shilpa was all dolled up for the occasion. She wore a stunning red saree and elevated her look with statement jewellery.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Sonam Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Raveena Tandon, and Geeta Basra were also present at the Karwa Chauth festivities.

Raveena Tandon shares inside videos of Karwa Chauth celebration

Raveena Tandon took to Instagram and also shared inside photos and videos from Sunita Kapoor’s home. It offered a closer look at the decor and other elements of the close-knit affair. Raveena donned a beige anarkali suit paired with a red dupatta. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

Sharing another post, Raveena wrote on Instagram, “Happy Karva Chauth to my husband! May you live till eternity. Always be fortunate. A lovely day to celebrate love and our families with our friends, and a winding up with a virtual fast-breaking. I fast and pray not only for an unseen god but also for the living souls that make my life complete, with love and laughter, for their health and happiness forever. Hope you all had a great karwa chauth and a greater year ahead.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

Celebrated in Kartik month during the Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha, married women observe a nirjal vrat on this day. The fast begins at dawn and follows a feast known as sargi and concludes with the sighting of the moon. After seeing the moon, they are fed food and water by their husbands and then they break their fast. 

(With inputs from Agencies)

