Karwa Chauth is a festival in which married women observe fast for their husbands for their long lives, happiness, prosperity, and much more. Here's how Bollywood wives are celebrating it

Karwa Chauth 2024: Bollywood wives flaunt minimalist mehndi designs Pic/Instagram

Our favourite Bollywood wives took to their Instagram stories to share pictures of their 'Karwa Chauth' preparations. From sargi to mehndi, the actresses are leaving no stone unturned to keep up with the festive spirit. Karwa Chauth is a festival in which married women observe fast for their husbands for their long lives, happiness, prosperity, and much more. Nowadays, husbands too keep fast, which shows mutual respect and love.

How Bollywood wives are celebrating Karwa Chauth

Parineeti Chopra shared multiple pictures of her second Karwa Chauth celebration on Instagram. In her first picture, she is seen flaunting her minimalistic mehendi design. Parineeti flew down to Delhi to celebrate Karwa Chauth with her husband Raghav Chadha.

Kiara Advani also jetted off to Delhi to celebrate Karwa Chauth with her husband Sidharth Malhotra. Her mehndi is simply the initials of her spouse.

Shilpa Shetty showcased her simple yet beautiful lotus mehendi design for Karwa Chauth. Interestingly, her husband Raj Kundra also fasts on this day. This year marks the 15th time Raj will fast with Shilpa for Karva Chauth, showing once again that their relationship is built on mutual love and support. His gesture is a reminder that being there for your partner in all moments, big or small, is what truly strengthens a relationship.

Sonam Kapoor flaunted her mehendi design showing her love for her husband Anand Ahuja, and her son Vayu. She also mentioned, “I do not fast, FYI, but I like the mehendi, dressing up, and food..." Each year, Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor organises the famous Karwa Chauth party in Mumbai, which is attended by all Bollywood actresses and their spouses.

Kriti Kharbanda was accompanied by her husband, Pulkit Samrat, as they left for Delhi. Her mehndi design was a simple floral design.

About Karwa Chauth celebrations

On Karwa Chauth, married women follow the 'nirjala' fast without food and water, and the moon plays an extremely important role in fasting. Women can break their fast after the sighting of the moon. After watching the moon from a sieve, fasting women offer Arghaya and break the fast by eating a morsel of food and a sip of water from their husband's hands.

