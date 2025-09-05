Breaking News
Inspector Zende review: Manoj Bajpayee solves crimes with a dash of laughter

Updated on: 05 September,2025 06:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Inspired by the real-life pursuit of Charles Sobhraj, the Netflix film follows Inspector Zende’s relentless hunt for fugitive Carl Bhojraj (Jim Sarbh) across 1970s–80s India after a daring escape from Tihar Jail

Inspector Zende review: Manoj Bajpayee solves crimes with a dash of laughter

A still from Inspector Zende

The film draws inspiration from Inspector Zende's task to apprehend Carl Bhojraj, a brutal criminal with his own flair. Set against the harsh backdrop of the 1970s and 1980s, the film depicts Zende's obsessive pursuit of Carl Bhojraj (a fictionalised version of Charles Sobhraj). Inspector Zende is a blend of stalwarts from the Marathi Industry joining hands with Manoj Bajpayee and Jim Sarbh to bring a comic crime thriller for the audience.

The film begins with Carl Bhojraj (Jim Sarbh) fleeing Tihar jail in Delhi by slipping sleeping pills into the kheer provided to him by the police on his birthday. Zende was the man who caught Carl Bhojraj 15 years ago. Sobhraj reportedly fled from Delhi to Mumbai. Charles Sobhraj escaped from Mumbai to Goa. He and two others planned to go to America. The Mumbai police did not want to let up on their success in catching him. So Zende's supervisor, played by Sachin Khedekar, gives him the task to find Sobhraj. Zende alone was aware of Sobhraj's patterns, features, and movements.

The cat-and-mouse chase between Manoj and Jim will keep you hooked


The film is a pure cat-and-mouse chase with moments that shall tickle your bones. It will have you laughing until your stomach hurts. Netflix's Inspector Zende also demonstrated power dynamics within the police force, including how police officials in Delhi want to take all of the glory while the police force in Mumbai is calculating every penny and fighting to find cash to survive in Goa for a few days. Amid their chase, the film adds hints of layered romance between Zende in his wife, who devotedly takes care of him and prays for his safety all the time. 

The quirky comedy will tickle your funny bones

It's a quirky comedy that's perfect for a weekend binge. The storyline is crisp, and the performers are fantastic. Manoj Bajpayee, on the other hand, is extremely knowledgeable about his craft. And his character shares many similarities with Srikant Tiwari from The Family Man. The humour-infused biographical is the film's highlight. Jim Sarbh yet again showcases his ability to pick different accents for his character and convinces fans that the role was tailor-made for him. 

To conclude, Inspector Zende will leave you on the edge of your seats but with a dose of laughter. Manoj Bajpayee and his police gang manage to keep you laughing at every scene. Jim Sarbh keeps you hooked with the chase till he finally gets caught. The hit-and-miss moments shall surely bring out a reaction while you watch the film. 

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

