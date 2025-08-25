The trailer of Inspector Zende was recently revealed, wherein Manoj Bajpayee takes on the role of the sharp cop Madhukar Zende, while Jim Sarbh plays the swimsuit killer Carl Bhojraj. The film releases on September 5

Way before the era of CCTV and cyber forensics, Mumbai had Inspector Madhukar Zende, a streetwise, instinct-driven cop who was known to crack impossible cases with grit, gut, and a dash of jugaad (resourcefulness). Based on his life, the freshly dropped trailer of Inspector Zende shows a quirky, nostalgia-filled, relentless chase that celebrates a hero whose story deserves to be brought forward.

Inspector Zende trailer

Loosely inspired by a true story, Netflix’s upcoming movie Inspector Zende hits the screens on September 5. It brings to life the unbelievable pursuit of a regular cop who became a legend by tracking down the elusive 'Swimsuit Killer,' Carl Bhojraj, not once, but twice.

Manoj Bajpayee leads the film as the sharp-witted Zende. He is seen locked in a tense game of cat and mouse with Jim Sarbh’s charming yet elusive Carl Bhojraj. Veterans like Sachin Khedekar and Bhalchandra Kadam, Harish Dudhade, Onkar Raut, Bharat Savale, Nitin Bhajan also feature as Zende’s trusted team, with Girija Oak and Vaibhav Mangale in pivotal roles. The team's camaraderie and witty banter keep the pursuit as entertaining as it is intense. The high-stakes hunt transitions through cities before culminating in Goa.

About the film

Talking about his experience, Manoj Bajpayee shares, “What fascinated me about Inspector Zende was that he wasn’t chasing glory — he was just doing his job, yet caught one of the most notorious criminals twice. His bravery, humour, and that unmistakable Mumbai flavour make his journey truly inspiring. Meeting him felt like stepping into a storybook, with a lifetime of tales to tell. Playing him let me dive into a world that’s as gritty as it is entertaining. The trailer is only a glimpse — the film takes you right into the heart of it. I’m glad his story is finally getting the spotlight it deserves, and that too globally on Netflix.”

Director Chinmay D. Mandlekar added, “Inspector Zende’s real-life chase had all the ingredients of a gripping film: a larger-than-life cop, a slippery antagonist, and an unforgettable era of Mumbai. But what really stayed with me was the camaraderie, the small moments, and the quirks of the people involved. The trailer hints at the chase, but the film lets you live every beat of it. I can’t wait for audiences to experience it on Netflix.”

Inspector Zende starts streaming on September 5, only on Netflix.