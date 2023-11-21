Jim Sarbh, who was nominated for his role in 'Rocket Boys', lost the 'Best Actor' title to Martin Freeman for 'The Responder'

Jim Sarbh

Listen to this article International Emmy Awards 2023: Jim Sarbh comes close as Martin Freeman wins 'Best Actor' title x 00:00

Shefali Shah and Jim Sarbh made us proud by being present at the International Emmy Award 2023. Jim Sarbh, who was nominated for his role in 'Rocket Boys', lost the 'Best Actor' title to Martin Freeman for 'The Responder'.

The 'X' (formerly Twitter) account of Emmys tweeted, "The International Emmy for Best Performance by an Actor goes to Martin Freeman in The Responder, produced by Dancing Ledge Productions.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In Rocket Boys, Jim Sarbh undertook the formidable role of Dr. Homi J. Bhabha, affectionately known as the 'Father of the Indian Nuclear Programme.' His portrayal of this iconic figure not only garnered critical acclaim but also left a mark on the world of over-the-top (OTT) entertainment. The series, a tribute to the legends of India's space journey, delves deep into the lives of the country's most brilliant scientific minds, unravelling the significance of their contributions in today's world.

Upon receiving this prestigious nomination, Jim Sarbh couldn't contain his excitement. He expressed, "I was having quite a weird few days, and then all the pieces wrapped up neatly, and I heaved a huge sigh of relief, played a game of sweaty basketball, cycled home in the cold, sweet rain, went in for a shower, and came out to all these messages and calls. I was an hour late to watch Dirty Harry with a neighbour, so I ran up, told him about the movie, and then we proceeded to watch the movie. ‘Do you feel lucky, punk?’ Yes. Honoured to be nominated for the International @iemmys amongst such talented artists. I loved playing Dr. Bhabha. Rocket Boys is deeply etched in my mind and heart. @pannuabhay @nikkhiladvani. Big love to everyone who helped create the show. @emmayentertainment @roykapurfilms @sonylivindia And @virdas and @shefalishahofficial: COME ON!!! (sic.)"

Talking about his Emmy nomination, Jim even spoke to Variety: “I am overwhelmed and excited to be nominated under the best actor category at the International Emmy Awards for my portrayal of Dr. Homi Bhabha in Rocket Boys. It is an honour to be recognised among such talented individuals from across the world. I have not seen the work of Gustavo Bassani or Jonas Karlsson, but I am very interested in watching the shows they have been nominated for.”