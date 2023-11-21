International Emmy Awards 2023: Shefali Shah comes in second as Karla Souza takes home 'Best Actress'

The official handle of the International Emmy Awards took to their social media handle to announce who won the award for Best Performance by an Actress. Karla Souza bagged the award for her role in the series La Caida, beating Shefali Shah

Shefali Shah

Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh, and Vir Das were nominated for the International Emmy Awards 2023. Shefali Shah was up for the 'Best Performance by an Actress' award.

Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh, and Vir Das were nominated for the International Emmy Awards 2023. Shefali Shah was up for the 'Best Performance by an Actress' award for the Netflix series Delhi Crime Season 2. The news just broke about Shefali Shah losing the award to Mexican actor Karla Souza.

The official handle of the International Emmy Awards took to their social media handle to announce who won the award for Best Performance by an Actress. Karla Souza bagged the award for her role in the series La Caida. The International Emmy Awards said, "The International Emmy for Best Performance by an Actress goes to "Karla Souza in La Caída [Dive],” produced by Madam, Filmadora, Infinity Hill, and Amazon." La Caida also clinched an International Emmy for the Best TV Movie or Mini-Series.

Shefali Shah was up against Connie Nielsen for the Danish show Drommeren, Billie Piper for the British show 'I Hate Suzie Too,' and Karla Souza for the Mexican show La Caida.

Shefali Shah was nominated for her powerful portrayal in 'Delhi Crime' Season 2 on Netflix, brings to life a narrative that is both deeply rooted in the streets of Delhi and universally relatable in its exploration of justice and humanity. Vir Das, with his groundbreaking special 'Vir Das: Landing' on Netflix, showcases the potential of comedy to transcend geographical limitations and connect people through humour and insight. Their nominations alone signify a major victory - not only for them as artists but for India in the international entertainment landscape. Their presence at the International Emmy®️ Awards 2023, captured in these fun and spirited images, reflects the joy and passion they bring to their craft, making their stories universally appealing and memorable.

In other news, Vir Das bagged 'Best Comedy' for his acclaimed stand-up show 'Landing'. Ektaa R Kapoor is bringing home the 'Directorate Award'

Delhi Crime Season 2 and Vir Das: Landing is currently streaming on Netflix.