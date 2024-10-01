Talking about his approach to music, Ayushmann Khurrana said, "Like my movies, my music isn’t formulaic. I don’t conform as an artiste"

Ayushmann Khurrana

Listen to this article International Music Day 2024: Ayushmann Khurrana reflects on his creative process, ‘My music isn’t formulaic’ x 00:00

Bollywood actor and singer Ayushmann Khurrana is known for his versatility. Whether it's the choice of his films or his music, Ayushmann strives to go beyond the ordinary and create something that sparks conversations. His foray into music has been loved by fans due to his soulful melodies, heartfelt lyrics, and peppy beats. On the occasion of International Music Day, Ayushmann spoke about his process in creating music and what he looks forward to.

ADVERTISEMENT

'My music isn’t formulaic'- Ayushmann Khurrana

Talking about his approach to music, Ayushmann Khurrana said, "Like my movies, my music isn’t formulaic. I don’t conform as an artiste, and I would not like to do so ever. I have tried to stay true to my sense of creative expression through music, and I’m happy that people have accepted it and given me so much love. So, every time I make music, it will be different, disruptive, and extremely varied. That’s what’s exciting for me: to create something new every single time, not do what anyone else is doing, and not fall into the trap of following a trend. I would like to set a trend if possible. My movies and my music will always echo this belief that I have for myself."

Ayushmann Khurrana discusses his recent song Jachdi

Discussing his most recent track, "Jachdi," he said, "Music has always been my companion through the highs and lows of my life. It’s what I live through every day. My new track 'Jachdi' is a perfect example of stepping out of my comfort zone to do something different—combining Punjabi tunes with Garba beats. In the future, I will continue to experiment with both my music and movies. The dhol beats and upbeat pop Punjabi perfectly bring out the festive spirit, and I hope people groove to it this Navratri season. I’m fortunate to have found love for both music and movies, and I thank everyone for being a constant support to my artistic endeavors."

Ayushmann Khurrana on the work front

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Dream Girl 2, which was released in August 2023. It was a sequel to the 2019 hit Dream Girl. He is currently working with Sara Ali Khan on an untitled film produced by Karan Johar. It will be an action-comedy directed by Amar Kaushik. According to reports, he will soon be joining Maddock Films' horror-comedy universe with the film Vampires of Vijaynagar alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He is also teaming up with director Anees Bazmee for a horror-comedy titled Bhootiyapa, an extension of the spooky-verse of Stree and Bhediya.