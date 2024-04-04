In one of the videos, after KKR's win, Shah Rukh Khan was seen in the stadium personally congratulating his team and other team members.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, often seen supporting his team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on the ground during the IPL, met Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant on Wednesday following his side's win over the Blue and Red side at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Vizag. King Khan shared a heartwarming moment with Pant. The videos and pictures posted after the KKR vs DC match went viral on social media.

In one of the videos, after KKR's win, Shah Rukh was seen in the stadium personally congratulating his team and other team members.

SRK approached Rishabh, who was sitting on the field after the post-match duties. After seeing King Khan approaching him, Rishabh was about to get up when SRK asked him to relax, hugged him, and then planted a kiss on the side of his head.

Taking to X, the Indian Premier League (IPL) treated fans with a video of SRK meeting teams on the ground post-match.

In the video, the 'Jawan' actor is seen applauding Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, and Ishant Sharma, among other players, after the KKR vs DC match in Visakhapatnam. SRK cheered for the boys from the stands of the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. His manager, Pooja Dadlani, also attended the match between KKR and DC.

The social media handle of KKR dropped a video from the match in which SRK can be seen rooting for the boys.

SRK looked happy as the boys performed extremely well. KKR's social media team added the Don theme track to the video to make it more captivating. SRK attended the thrilling match wearing a purple shirt.

Coming to Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar returned to the silver screen with Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan' in January 2023. It marked his first hit after his sabbatical of four years post delivering a series of duds like 'Zero' and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'. Post that, he returned to the theatres with 'Jawan'. The film once again saw him in an action avatar. It collected over Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office. He did not stop here. In December, he came up with 'Dunki', which also did decent business at the box office.

And now if a little birdie is to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to create the 'Pathaan' universe with the second part. The production of the YRF film is expected to begin as early as the end of this year. 'Pathaan', which was directed by Siddharth Anand, also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. A report by mid-day.com stated that the sequel is expected to roll early next year and will set the stage for ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’. Not just that, the film will also feature a new spy alongside Khan who will play his protege as they pack a punch together. The makers are looking for an actor who is in his 20s to join the YRF Spy Universe.

(With inputs from ANI)