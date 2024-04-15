Breaking News
Shah Rukh Khan collects KKR flags dropped on the floor post IPL match, netizens call him 'King of hearts' - watch video 

Updated on: 15 April,2024 05:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

As KKR registered its win against LSG, Shah Rukh Khan was seen picking up flags dropped on the floor of the viewing stand at Eden Gardens.

Shah Rukh Khan Pic/AFP, X

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was seen cheering with daughter Suhana Khan and son AbRam for Kolkata Knight Riders' match against Lucknow Super Giants for the Indian Premier League team (IPL) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. As the match concluded and KKR registered its win against LSG, Khan was seen picking up flags dropped on the floor of the viewing stand. Videos of the same have gone viral on social media, generating reactions from netizens. 





One user wrote, “Throughout the match, Shah Rukh Khan was picking up the KKR flags which fell on the ground. @KKRiders is so close to his heart. And such small gestures are the reason why SRK is king of hearts.”

“Shah Rukh Khan respects everything related to KKR. Collecting flags after the match all by himself..Unbelievable down-to-earth guy,” added another. 

KKR is in the second spot, with four wins and a loss in five matches. It gives them a total of eight points. LSG is in the fifth spot with three wins and three losses, giving them six points.

Coming to Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar returned to the silver screen with Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan' in January 2023. It marked his first hit after his sabbatical of four years post delivering a series of duds like 'Zero' and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'. Post that, he returned to the theatres with 'Jawan'. The film once again saw him in an action avatar. It collected over Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office. He did not stop here. In December, he came up with 'Dunki', which also did decent business at the box office. 

And now if a little birdie is to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to create the 'Pathaan' universe with the second part. The production of the YRF film is expected to begin as early as the end of this year. 'Pathaan', which was directed by Siddharth Anand, also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. A report by mid-day.com stated that the sequel is expected to roll early next year and will set the stage for ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’. Not just that, the film will also feature a new spy alongside Khan who will play his protege as they pack a punch together. The makers are looking for an actor who is in his 20s to join the YRF Spy Universe. 

(With inputs from ANI)

