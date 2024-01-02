Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: On January 2, a paparazzi picture posted several videos of the Khan family and Shikhare family bustling in and out of a venue dressed to the nines in traditional Paithani sarees

(L) Kiran Rao (R) Reena Dutta, Pic/ Yogen Shah and Viral Bhayani

Listen to this article Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Kiran Rao, Reena Dutta in navvari sarees at Aamir's residence, prep for Maharastrian-style nuptials, watch! x 00:00

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: The big day is almost here! Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding day is around the corner, and the wedding prep is in full swing. With only a day or two to go, the Khan and Shikhare households are already embroiled in the exciting wedding festivities. According to sources, today began with a haldi ceremony being performed separately at the homes of the bride and groom. We hear an intimate mehendi function has been planned for the evening.

Kiran Rao, Reena Dutta in Navvari sarees at Aamir Khan's residence

ADVERTISEMENT

On January 2, a paparazzi picture posted several videos of the Khan family and Shikhare family bustling in and out of a venue dressed to the nines in traditional Navvari sarees. The cameras saw Reena Dutta, mother of Ira Khan, as she went inside the venue. The bride's mother even greeted the paparazzi as they called out to her.

The paparazzi also caught a glimpse of Kiran Rao as she left the venue and then as she arrived at Aamir Khan's residence later. The gorgeous Kiran was wearing a purple saree as she got out of the car and then proceeded to greet the paparazzi.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

About Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's wedding

A source shared with Mid-day, “The mehendi function will double up as a low-key sangeet ceremony, complete with music and dance. On January 3, the wedding will take place at Taj Lands End in Bandra, where it will begin with the ‘Antarpat’ ceremony. It involves a silk cloth being held between the bride and groom to keep them from seeing each other until the appropriate time. Before the wedding ceremony, a ganpati puja will also be performed. As part of the rituals, there will be a special sankalp ceremony, where the bride and groom will read their vows.”

From January 4, the couple have lined up some personal parties, after which they will head out for a short holiday. They will, however, be back in time for their glitzy reception on January 11. The source adds, “Aamir, Reena and the family were earlier planning to have the reception in Jaipur or Delhi [Beginning 2024 with a bang, Dec 30]. But now, they intend to host it in Mumbai. The guest list is star-studded, with over 1,000 people expected to attend—from Aamir’s B-Town friends to important dignitaries.”

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare love story

Ira got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, on November 18, in presence of close friends and family members. From Imran Khan, Aamir's ex-wives Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao to actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, the engagement ceremony saw the Khan family beaming with joy.

Aamir shares daughter Ira with his ex-wife Reena Dutta. Aamir and Kiran got married on December 28, 2005. They welcomed their first son, Azad, through surrogacy in 2011. Aamir was earlier married to Reena Dutta but separated in 2002. He has a daughter Ira and a son Junaid from his first marriage with Reena.