Updated on: 18 June,2022 07:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Sources say script of Dostana 2 reworked as Akshay joins Janhvi-Laksh starrer; film to roll by year-end

Is Dostana 2 back on track with Akshay Kumar?

Akshay Kumar and Janhvi Kapoor


Many wondered about the fate of Dostana 2 after producer Karan Johar, last year, announced that Kartik Aaryan had been dropped from the comedy amid rumours of “unprofessional behaviour”. The actor had shot for almost 30 days at the time. Over a year on, both parties have made significant development on their respective fronts. While Aaryan is enjoying a runaway hit in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, one hears that Johar has put Dostana 2 back on track. Akshay Kumar has apparently been roped in for the Janhvi Kapoor and Laksh Lalwani-starrer.

Laksh Lalwani
Laksh Lalwani




With the casting change, the team has had to rework the script of Collin D’Cunha’s directorial venture. A source says, “With Akshay coming on board, the film had to be scaled up in terms of vision. Many scenes were rewritten, keeping his character in mind. The final scripting was completed recently.” The superstar will first shoot for the C Sankaran Nair biopic, after which he will turn his attention to Dostana 2. The source adds, “The makers are keen to take it on floors by November. A chunk of the comedy will be shot in London, where it was originally set.”


