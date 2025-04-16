Breaking News
Updated on: 16 April,2025 11:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

A month after his acting debut, Ibrahim Ali Khan gave his first-ever interview. He also spoke about his equation with rumoured girlfriend Palak Tiwari

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, made his acting debut last month with the Netflix film Nadaaniyan. However, the actor enjoyed fame long before his debut, often spotted by paparazzi and making headlines for his alleged friendship with actress Palak Tiwari — daughter of television star Shweta Tiwari. The two have frequently sparked dating rumors whenever they were seen together. However, neither Ibrahim nor Palak has ever confirmed or denied the relationship.


Ibrahim Ali Khan on his love life


Now, in his first-ever interview, Ibrahim addressed the speculation surrounding his love life. During a conversation with Filmfare, he was asked about his rumoured girlfriend Palak Tiwari. Responding with a diplomatic answer, Ibrahim said, “She’s a good friend. Yeah, she’s sweet. That’s all.”


Palak and Ibrahim have been spotted together in Mumbai on multiple occasions. Reports have also suggested that the duo vacationed together in the Maldives and Goa, though nothing has been officially confirmed.

Earlier this year, the duo was spotted exiting from the Mumbai airport separately around the same time. It was reported that the two were returning after celebrating New Year together in Goa.

Ibrahim calls Deepika Padukone his first crush

In the same interview, Ibrahim also revealed that his first celebrity crush was none other than Deepika Padukone. He recalled being awestruck by her while watching his father Saif Ali Khan shoot for Love Aaj Kal.

“I remember I was like seven or eight years old. My dad was shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal in the UK. What a movie! And I was like, wow... Deepika Padukone. That’s when I had my first crush ever. I was so small and I was obsessed with her. I was like, ‘I want to see Deepika.’ And that’s when I realized my dad is a big actor — Deepika Padukone is doing a movie with him!”

About Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut

The actor made his debut with Nadaaniyan co-starring Khushi Kapoor. Directed by Shauna Gautam, it was a new age romance set in a high school. The film failed to impress the audience and critics and was heavily trolled. Ibrahim will next be seen in a Dharma Productions film that also stars Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

