Is Kangana Ranaut getting married? Actress hands out 'invites' ahead of Tiku Weds Sheru trailer launch

Kangana Ranaut's look from her recent photoshoot. Pic/Instagram

A new video doing the rounds of social media seems to have sparked rumours around Kangana Ranaut’s wedding. The video shows some paparazzi outside Kangana’s beautifully decorated office, waiting for the supposed bride-to-be. The actress is seen arriving in a car as the paparazzi rush to her with questions, asking her for the good news.

A smiling Kangana says that it is not her who is getting married. Kangana, dressed in a peach ethnic ensemble, giggles with the paparazzi and hands over an invitation card that says ‘Tiku weds Sheru’. This leads to confusion among the mediapersons, as they try to guess the name of the groom. While the video begins with speculation about Kangana’s marriage, the video ends on a surprisingly hilarious note. Watch the whole thing here:

It is clear now that this was actually a video to promote the upcoming movie ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ which is produced by Kangana Ranaut. The video was shared on the official Instagram page of Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday. It was captioned as, “Khush-khabari mil gayi ho toh aa jaiye phir, trailer out tomorrow! #TikuWedsSheruOnPrime, June 23.”

This out-of-the-box idea for the trailer release announcement was widely appreciated by fans which was clearly reflected in the comment section. A fan wrote, “What a new concept of promotion” while another fan said, “Haha love it! Can’t wait for the movie.” Many similar comments were seen on the post.

‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ stars Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles. The movie is said to be a dark-satire romantic Hindi-drama set to be released on June 23. Prime video uploaded this very creative video for the announcement of trailer release due tomorrow.

The film tells the quirky story of love and passion filled by the eccentricity of Tiku and Sheru, a couple with contrasting personalities. The film presents the journey of the couple who want to make it big in Bollywood, facing all the chaos and challenges in the world. Directed by Sai Kabir, the film will be released under the banner of Manikarnika Films. The film will exclusively premiere in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.