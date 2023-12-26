Is Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha wearing hair clips gifted by a fan? This netizen seems to think so!

The world cannot get enough, and Raha was instantly the talk of the town. The netizens could not agree on who Raha looked more like—the Kapoors or the Bhatts? But a new rumour has set off that Raha is wearing clips given to Ranbir for Raha by a fan

Pic/Instant Bollywood

Raha, the daughter of Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, has officially stolen the limelight from her parents. She was born on November 6, and since then, audiences have been vying to get a glimpse of the little princess. On December 25, all that changed when Ranbir and Alia revealed her face to the world as a Christmas gift.

The world cannot get enough, and Raha was instantly the talk of the town. The netizens could not agree on who Raha looked more like—the Kapoors or the Bhatts? But a new rumour has set off that Raha is wearing clips given to Ranbir for Raha by a fan!

A fan took to 'X' to extend wishes to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for having Raha wear the gifted hair clips. Their excitement transformed into the caption, saying, "Wow… Baby Raha is wearing my Gift Hair Clips.. wo bhi First appearance mai...(That too in the very first appearance) I’m very happy. Thank You Ranbir Alia. #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt #rahakapoor." The post garnered considerable attention, with numerous congratulatory messages pouring in.

The Kapoor khandan decided to do their Christmas lunch in style, as always. In the pictures shared by Navya Nanda, daughter of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda, we can see the entire family together. In attendance were also Alia Bhatt with Raha in her lap, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Aadar Jain, his girlfriend Alekha Advani, Armaan Jain, his wife Anissa, Rima Jain, Neila Devi, and more.

Also in attendance was late Shashi Kapoor's grandson Zahan Kapoor with his girlfriend Krishita Shetty, and Karisma Kapoor's children Samaira and Kiaan. The pictures have now gone viral on the internet, and netizens already cannot have enough of them. While the love for the Kapoor Khandaan is evident, they cannot take their eyes away from Raha. The cute munchkin has made her social media debut and is already a star.

Meanwhile, the Christmas lunch is a huge tradition for the Kapoors and is taken very seriously. Even Kareena Kapoor Khan with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids attend them every year. However, this time the couple is in London with sons Taimur and Jehangir, celebrating the holiday season. The "Jaane Jaan" star has been sharing some very beautiful pictures from her vacation.

The entire Kapoor parivaar has taken over our feeds today, especially the children who are looking as cute as buttons. Raha's first glimpses with her parents will be the highlight of the day and Christmas this year. Stay tuned to Midday for more.