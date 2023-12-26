In an inside video from the annual Kapoor Christmas lunch, actor Ranbir Kapoor can be seen lighting up spirit-doused cake

Ranbir Kapoor lights up the Christmas cake. Pic/ Aadar Jain's Instagram stories

Listen to this article Ranbir Kapoor says 'Jai Mata Di' as he lights up Christmas cake at Kapoor family lunch x 00:00

The Kapoor family tradition kept going this year as well as the family gathered together for the annual Christmas lunch. However, it was the newest member of the Kapoor family who stole the limelight. Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt decided to unveil their daughter Raha's face to the media on Christmas day as they arrived at the Kapoor family lunch. The couple happily posed with their little one who turned a year old last month. The internet collectively melted at the cuteness of the baby.

Meanwhile, the Kapoor family had a hearty Christmas as they celebrated the festival together. Pictures and videos from inside the party were shared by members of the family. In a video from the party, the family was huddled together around the dining table all ready to cut the Christmas cake that was doused in spirit. Kunal Kapoor was seen sitting at the table waiting to cut the cake as Ahan Kapoor poured spirit on top of the cake. Actor Ranbir Kapoor was holding a lighter waiting for the spirit to settle. He set the cake on fire and all sang in merry as Kunal cut the cake. While lighting the cake, Ranbir also said, "Jai Mata Di'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Navya Naveli Nanda was seen recording the moment. Aadar Jain was also recording it on his phone. Navya and Agastya Nanda are also a part of the annual Christmas lunch each year. Their father Nikhil Nanda is Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's cousin.

Navya had shared a family picture from the lunch party on her Instagram handle. In the picture, Alia Bhatt can be seen on the right with daughter Raha on her lap. However, Raha had her eyes on her father Ranbir who was standing at the back with Agastya Nanda wearing funky Christmas-themed glasses. Some other faces who were spotted were Karisma Kapoor, her kids Samaira and Kiaan; Randhir Kapoor, Rima Jain, Neila Devi, and Babita Kapoor, among others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia decided to break their no photographs policy of their daughter and introduced her to the media on Monday. As they arrived for lunch, Kapoor informed the paparazzi stationed outside the house about bringing Raha and asked them to not scream. Alia came with Raha and the parents posed with their daughter who had a bewildered expression with all the sudden attention on her.