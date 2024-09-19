As Isha Koppikar turns a year older, we look back at the time, the actress openly addresses the issue of casting couch in the film industry. Her first experience was at the age of 18

Isha Koppikar

Listen to this article When Isha Koppikar spoke about facing casting couch: 'At 23, an A-list Hindi actor asked me to meet him alone' x 00:00

Isha Koppikar, who first appeared in Bollywood with the movie Fiza after acting in several South Indian films, has shared a terrifying casting couch experience she had when she was 18. In addition to her roles in movies like Darna Mana Hai, Pinjar, LOC Kargil, Krishna Cottage, and Don, Isha also performed in popular dance numbers such as “Ishq Samundar” from Kaante and “Khallas” from Company. As the actress turns a year older today, we take a look at the time she opened up about casting couch in the industry.

Isha Koppikar on her casting couch experience

Isha Koppikar, who started her career in Hindi films with Fiza, talked about her casting couch experience from her early days in the industry. She shared the details of this traumatic incident with Siddharth Kannan, “I was 18 when a secretary and an actor approached me for casting couch. They told me that to get work, you have to be ‘friendly' with actors. I am very friendly, but what does ‘friendly' mean? I am so friendly that Ekta Kapoor once told me to have some attitude.”

Isha Koppikar also shared a story about a time when a top actor asked her to meet him alone, “When I was 23, one actor asked me to meet him alone, without my driver or anyone else, because there were rumours about him being involved with other actresses. He said, ‘There are already controversies about me, and the staff spreads rumours.' But I refused and told him that I couldn't come alone. He was an A-list actor from the Hindi film industry.”

About Isha Koppikar's hiatus from work

Isha, who took a ten-year-long hiatus just after her marriage, earlier in conversation with us, opened up about her decision to take a break and said, “I felt that sometimes I was wasted [as an artiste]. What happened was that people overpromised but underdelivered. I want to help the film as much as I want the film to help me. It has to be symbiotic. That is why I became more selective. After a certain point in your career, you don’t want to do run-of-the-mill films. As an actor, you want to show versatility,” adding that it was her hunger for creative parts that led her to Marathi and Telugu films. “I have no regrets,” she asserted.

Isha Koppikar's personal life

Isha got divorced from her hotelier husband Timmy Narang in November last year, ending their 14 year long marriage.

Speaking with Times of India, Timmy shared that the duo had contemplated 'divorce for almost a year and a half' before deciding to go through with it.Timmy said, "After contemplating divorce for almost a year and a half, we proceeded to file for it. The divorce was granted in November last year and it was on amicable terms. Both of us are now free to move on with our lives, which is a fact. So, I don't see why there should be any confusion regarding that. While I haven't read the latest report, considering the legal option isn't even an option because the divorce has already come through. It's as simple as that." He also confirmed Isha and their daughter Rianna have moved out of his home.