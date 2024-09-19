Breaking News
Nine killed dead, 300 injured in new wave of explosions in Lebanon
Ganesh Visarjan: More than two lakh idols immersed in Mumbai during festival
Fulfill our demands in four days: Manoj Jarange to Maharashtra govt
BJP MP Anil Bonde booked over 'Rahul Gandhi's tongue should be singed' remarks
Bodies of couple, 10-year-old daughter found in their home in Nashik
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > When Isha Koppikar spoke about facing casting couch At 23 an A list Hindi actor asked me to meet him alone

When Isha Koppikar spoke about facing casting couch: 'At 23, an A-list Hindi actor asked me to meet him alone'

Updated on: 19 September,2024 08:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

As Isha Koppikar turns a year older, we look back at the time, the actress openly addresses the issue of casting couch in the film industry. Her first experience was at the age of 18

When Isha Koppikar spoke about facing casting couch: 'At 23, an A-list Hindi actor asked me to meet him alone'

Isha Koppikar

Listen to this article
When Isha Koppikar spoke about facing casting couch: 'At 23, an A-list Hindi actor asked me to meet him alone'
x
00:00

Isha Koppikar, who first appeared in Bollywood with the movie Fiza after acting in several South Indian films, has shared a terrifying casting couch experience she had when she was 18. In addition to her roles in movies like Darna Mana Hai, Pinjar, LOC Kargil, Krishna Cottage, and Don, Isha also performed in popular dance numbers such as “Ishq Samundar” from Kaante and “Khallas” from Company. As the actress turns a year older today, we take a look at the time she opened up about casting couch in the industry.


Isha Koppikar on her casting couch experience



Isha Koppikar, who started her career in Hindi films with Fiza, talked about her casting couch experience from her early days in the industry. She shared the details of this traumatic incident with Siddharth Kannan, “I was 18 when a secretary and an actor approached me for casting couch. They told me that to get work, you have to be ‘friendly' with actors. I am very friendly, but what does ‘friendly' mean? I am so friendly that Ekta Kapoor once told me to have some attitude.”


Isha Koppikar also shared a story about a time when a top actor asked her to meet him alone, “When I was 23, one actor asked me to meet him alone, without my driver or anyone else, because there were rumours about him being involved with other actresses. He said, ‘There are already controversies about me, and the staff spreads rumours.' But I refused and told him that I couldn't come alone. He was an A-list actor from the Hindi film industry.”

About Isha Koppikar's hiatus from work

Isha, who took a ten-year-long hiatus just after her marriage, earlier in conversation with us, opened up about her decision to take a break and said, “I felt that sometimes I was wasted [as an artiste]. What happened was that people overpromised but underdelivered. I want to help the film as much as I want the film to help me. It has to be symbiotic. That is why I became more selective. After a certain point in your career, you don’t want to do run-of-the-mill films. As an actor, you want to show versatility,” adding that it was her hunger for creative parts that led her to Marathi and Telugu films. “I have no regrets,” she asserted.

Isha Koppikar's personal life

Isha got divorced from her hotelier husband Timmy Narang in November last year, ending their 14 year long marriage. 

Speaking with Times of India, Timmy shared that the duo had contemplated 'divorce for almost a year and a half' before deciding to go through with it.Timmy said, "After contemplating divorce for almost a year and a half, we proceeded to file for it. The divorce was granted in November last year and it was on amicable terms. Both of us are now free to move on with our lives, which is a fact. So, I don't see why there should be any confusion regarding that. While I haven't read the latest report, considering the legal option isn't even an option because the divorce has already come through. It's as simple as that." He also confirmed Isha and their daughter Rianna have moved out of his home.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

isha koppikar Entertainment News Bollywood Entertainment bollywood casting director bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK