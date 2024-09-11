Ishaan Khatter has been rumoured to be dating model Chandni Bainz. The two were snapped together last year in September

Ishaan Khatter CONFIRMS being in a relationship, stands firm on not revealing name: 'I'm a bit protective'

Ishaan Khatter is currently basking in the success of his latest show, 'The Perfect Couple'. But just like any other actor, his personal life is something people want to talk about more than his professional life. Now, the actor has finally addressed the elephant in the room, and ladies, you might have a heartbreak. In a recent interview with 'The Dirty Magazine', the actor confirmed that he is no longer single. Yes, you read that right. Though Ishaan didn't reveal the person's name as he is a bit too 'protective,' he has confirmed that he is dating someone.

Ishaan Khatter confirms being in a relationship

During the chat, when Ishaan was asked about his current relationship status, he pointed out that he has learned a lot from his past relationships with actors. The actor stated, “I like guarding my private life, and I'll keep it that way, so no hard launches. I've been in relationships with actresses — actors (he corrects himself) — and I've been in a relationship with someone who is not as established as me, so I'm very aware of how it affects the women I’m with. But you can't control where you're gonna be seen, where you're gonna be photographed, when it's gonna come out, how it's gonna come out, what people are gonna say… so I’m a bit protective.”

Ishaan Khatter believes he is a good partner

He further shared his belief about himself being a good partner and mentioned his biggest flaw as someone's boyfriend, saying, “I think I'm a good partner. It’s not that I don't have my flaws; I think I’ve been able to work on them from previous relationships and get better. My biggest flaw, perhaps, is being overly emotional.”

Is Ishaan Khatter dating Chandni Bainz

Ishaan Khatter has been rumoured to be dating model Chandni Bainz. The two were snapped together last year in September, where Khatter could be seen escorting her to the car before he came to pose for the media. Before Chandni, there were rumours that Ishaan had been in a relationship with his 'Khaali Peeli' co-star Ananya Panday. After their debut together, Ishaan and Janhvi Kapoor were also in the news for some time.