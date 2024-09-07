The series is based on the best-selling novel by Elin Hilderbrand. Jenna Lamia, known for her work on Good Girls and Awkward, adapted the novel and serves as the showrunner

Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter just made his Hollywood debut in Nicole Kidman’s film, The Perfect Couple. The show also features, Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Jack Reynor, Liev Schreiber and Isabelle Adjani among others.

Ishaan Khatter in 'The Perfect Couple' is winning hearts online

The series is based on the best-selling novel by Elin Hilderbrand. Jenna Lamia, known for her work on Good Girls and Awkward, adapted the novel and serves as the showrunner. Take a look at what netizens are saying about Ishaan's performance in the series:

One fan said, "Hollywood suits U.. 👏 Person like u need to be somewhere people see Ur talents.. seriously they need to invite U to Dancing with the Stars."

Another wrote, "My eyes just go to the Desi Boy 😍 he's the best dancer🔥 should have been up front and center🙌."

"Just finished watching the series. Was a brilliant cast and it hooked me in. Just loved the part you played. Effortless 👏," gushed another fan.

One user said, "Awesome awesome work😍😍 beautiful series. You are different @ishaankhatter keep it alive🔥❤️."

About Bollywood's Ishaan Khatter in 'The Perfect Couple'

The official synopsis of the show reads, "Amelia Sacks is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket. Her disapproving future mother-in-law, famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury, has spared no expense in planning what promises to be the premiere wedding of the season -- until a body turns up on the beach. As secrets come to light, the stage is set for a real-life investigation that feels plucked from the pages of one of Greer's novels. Suddenly, everyone is a suspect."

The show promises to be a guilty pleasure, with title cards teasing it as "the most delicious, indulgent, shocking show on TV."

The Perfect Couple boasts a star-studded cast, including Dakota Fanning, Jack Reynor, Meghann Fahy, Sam Nivola, Mia Isaac, and Isabelle Adjani. The series is based on the best-selling novel by Elin Hilderbrand. Jenna Lamia, known for her work on Good Girls and Awkward, adapted the novel and serves as the showrunner.

The executive producers include Susanne Bier, who directed The Night Agent and The Undoing, as well as Hilderbrand, Shawn Levy of 21 Laps Entertainment, Gail Berman, Hend Baghdady of The Jackal Group, Kidman, and Per Saari of Blossom Films, and Josh Barry, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

(With inputs from ANI)