Ishaan Khatter and his rumoured girlfriend Chandni Bainz were seen in the city last evening

Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Ishaan Khatter walks hand-in-hand with rumoured girlfriend Chandni Bainz during their first public appearance x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Ishaan Khatter made his first public appearance with rumoured girlfriend Chandni Bainz They were reportedly attending his friend`s engagement party Ishaan and Chandni are yet to make their relationship official

Earlier this month, reports of Ishaan Khatter's rumoured relationship with Chandni Bainz surfaced in the media. The actor, who was said to be dating Ananya Panday, reportedly found love in the Malaysian model.

While Ishaan is yet to talk about his rumoured relationship with Chandni, he was seen with her on Friday night. Reportedly, they were attending his friend's engagement ceremony. In a viral video, Ishaan held Chandni's hand as they walked down the stairs. He opened the door of the car for her. Chandni didn't pose for pictures, but Ishaan smiled and flashed a thumbs-up before leaving with her.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Ishaan was on a vacation to Kashmir recently. The actor shared multiple pictures on Instagram with the caption, "Damn near died doing this trek. 13+ hours of sketchy climbing and hiking to and fro. But good things don’t come easy as life reiterates every so often! à¤à¤¨à¥à¤¨à¤¤-à¤-à¤à¤¶à¥à¤®à¥à¤° Tulian Lake, 16.09.23."

Chandni was also in Kashmir around the same time. Sharing a video, the Malaysian model wrote, "Not a first timers trek for sure.. (okay fine the horsie carried me half the time) It’s stunning. SO WORTH THE TREK!!" It was assumed by the netizens that Ishaan and Chandni are together.

Ishaan, who made his acting debut with Dhadak in 2018, was reportedly dating his first co-star Janhvi Kapoor. They never made their relationship official. After their breakup, the actor was with Ananya Panday, his co-actor in Khaali Peeli. They broke up a few years ago. Ananya is reportedly dating Aditya Roy Kapur at present.

Workwise, Ishaan was last seen in Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film released in 2022 and performed decently at the box office. His next is The Perfect Couple, an international series headlined by Nicole Kidman. The Netflix limited series also stars Liev Schreiber and Dakota Fanning.

Ishaan is awaiting the release of Pippa with Mrunal Thakur, Soni Razdan and Priyanshu Painyuli. It was scheduled to release in December 2022, but the new date is yet to be announced. The Raja Krishna Menon drama is a retelling of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, with Ishaan stepping into the shoes of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta.