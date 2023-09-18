Monday Motivation: Ishaan Khatter's pictures from his challenging Kashmir trek will encourage you to take a trip to the valley

Monday Motivation: Ishaan Khatter served some motivation to take that outdoor adventure trip with his recent trek to Tulian lake

Ishaan Khatter is a fitness enthusiast and is also an outdoor cat. The 'Dhadak' actor often shares posts from his trips on Instagram. Recently, the actor headed to Kashmir for a challenging trek to the Tulian Lake.

On Sunday, Ishaan took to his Instagram handle to share pictures from his challenging trek in Kashmir. The actor revealed that he nearly died doing the trek which lasted over 13 hours. In th efirst picture, shared by Ishaan, the actor can be seen posonh in the backdrop of a sceneice blue river and mountains covered in misty cloud. In one of the pics, Ishaan is seen shirtless posing for the lbackdrop of the vallery of Kashmir. He shared several other snapshots of the mesmerising view of the trek.

"Damn near died doing this trek 13+ hours of sketchy climbing and hiking. But good things don’t come easy as life reiterates every so often," he captioned the post.

Fans took to the comment section to applaud the actor and commended the scenic views. "Best way to refuel yourself," a user wrote.

"Uff. Where?" wrote Soni Razdan.

On the work front, Ishaan was last seen in the film 'Phone Bhoot' opposite Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The horror-comedy saw Ishaan and Siddhant as ghost busters while Katrina played a ghost. He made his acting debut in 2018 with Majid Majidi's film Beyond The Cloud' and followed it up almost immediately with Karan Johar's 'Dhadak' opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Khatter’s next is The Perfect Couple, an international series headlined by Nicole Kidman. the Netflix limited series, which also stars Liev Schreiber and Dakota Fanning. This is Khatter’s second international series after A Suitable Boy.

Up next for him is director Raja Krishna Menon’s 'Pippa'. The drama is a retelling of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, with Khatter stepping into the shoes of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. Talking to Mid-day, he termed it an “incredible experience” to be part of a chapter of Indian history. “I was fortunate to interact with Brigadier Balram Mehta sir for the role. I’ll be happy to share more when we get closer to release.”