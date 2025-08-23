Breaking News
Swara Bhasker reacts to backlash on her 'bisexual' comment and crush on Dimple Yadav: 'It was a light-hearted banter'

Updated on: 23 August,2025 05:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Days after Swara Bhasker's comment on bisexuality went viral and faced backlash for the same, the actress has now reacted to the flak. Swara also revealed she had a crush on politician Dimple Yadav, which attracted criticism

Actor Swara Bhasker recently found herself caught up in a controversy after she opened up about having a crush on Samajwadi Party Lok Sabha MP Dimple Yadav and said “all humans are fundamentally bisexual”. She faced a lot of flak from the internet for her comments. Following the backlash, the actress has now reacted to the criticism, calling it 'stupid.' She also urged people to focus on more pressing issues like the “vote theft”.

Swara Bhasker's comment



A few days ago, during an interview with Screen, Swara shared her views on sexuality, saying, “We are all bisexual. If you leave people to themselves, we are actually bisexual. But heterosexuality is an ideology that has been culturally ingrained for thousands of years, because that is how the human race perpetuates—so it has to be the norm.”


She also mentioned that she had a crush on MP Dimple Yadav, which quickly went viral, drawing sharp criticism online. Following the controversy, Swara had even updated her X bio to read, “Girl crush advocate. Part-time actor, full-time Twitter pest. Chaos Queen. Shopping my way through the apocalypse. Free Palestine.”

Swara Bhasker reacts to backlash

In a recent interview with India Today, Swara reacted to the backlash, calling it 'stupid.' She said, “It’s so stupid. I don’t understand what led to the virality. If someone watches the clip, they will know what I was talking about. There was nothing wrong. It was such a light-hearted, banter-like interview. I was basically saying that I am up for a bisexual thing. I was speaking theoretically, not practically. I mean, I’m married and I have a child, so I don’t understand what the confusion is.”

Further praising Dimple Yadav, she said, “She’s a very beautiful, gracious, lovely woman. I think she is an inspiration for a lot of people. She’s a politician’s wife, and she has conducted herself with so much grace and dignity over the years. There’s a lot for me to learn. I put that ‘girl crush advocate’ line on my X bio because I think women should admire and praise each other in public. I don’t understand why there’s anything wrong with that.”

