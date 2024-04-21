Esha Deol was in Mathura to garner support for her mother and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Hema Malini in the Lok Sabha Elections.

Esha Deol Pic/ANI X Screenshot

Listen to this article 'It looks horrendous': Netizens react to Esha Deol's apparent lip job in recent video from Mathura x 00:00

Bollywood actress Esha Deol arrived in Mathura on Saturday to meet the youth and garner support for her mother and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Hema Malini in the Lok Sabha Elections. However, as the video of her media interaction went viral, a section of netizens pointed out her apparent lip job.

One user wrote, “Could have gone easier on the lip job you seem to be struggling to carry the weight of your upper lip to speak, different doctor haan next time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Don't under Bollywood's obsession with plastic surgery. Ruining their natural faces for worse,” added another.

Another user commented, “Why do women do this to themselves? It looks horrendous.”

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: BJP candidate from Mathura constituency Hema Malini's daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol visit Mathura.



Actress Esha Deol says, "...This place has developed a lot. The heritage and tourism are maintained and preserved here... There are a lot of supporters… pic.twitter.com/dGNNeyR7TD — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2024

Esha made her acting debut with 'Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe', and later worked in 'Dhoom', 'Kaal', 'Dus', and 'No Entry' to name a few.

Earlier this year, she announced separation from her husband Bharat Takhtani after 11 years of marriage. An official statement read, "We have mutually & amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We would appreciate that our privacy is respected throughout."

Esha Deol tied the knot with Bharat Takhtani in a low-key wedding ceremony at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai on June 29, 2012. Radhya was born to them in 2017. The couple welcomed their second daughter, Miraya in 2019.

Esha and her sister Ahana Deol arrived at the Banke Bihari Temple to seek blessings. While speaking to ANI, the actress praised the development and preservation efforts in Mathura and Vrindavan.

"There's so much to say about Mathura, I'm coming here after some time, and there's been so much development. It feels so good here. And the special thing is that along with development, you all have taken care of Vrindavan's alleys, its heritage, you've preserved it well," Esha said.

Esha expressed confidence in her mother's victory in the elections, highlighting the support from Mathura's residents.

"There are so many supporters here who are the residents of Mathura. They want my mother to stay here and win the election from here. They want her to do much more, and it's because of their support that my mom can do all this. So, their support is important," she said.

Having concluded their temple visit, Esha and Ahana will next interact with youth in colleges and universities in Mathura.

Hema Malini is fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the third consecutive time from the Mathura Lok Sabha seat.

(With inputs from ANI)