Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: We’re banking on the Muslim vote, says Prakash Ambedkar
Mumbai: 55 full grown trees along EEH killed ‘by advertisers, builders’
Navi Mumbai: Flamingo found dead after fatal accident on Palm Beach Road
Mumbai: Student arrested for prank call
Maharashtra: Woman and grandson crushed to death by water tanker, driver escapes
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > It looks horrendous Netizens react to Esha Deols apparent lip job in recent video from Mathura
<< Back to Elections 2024

'It looks horrendous': Netizens react to Esha Deol's apparent lip job in recent video from Mathura

Updated on: 21 April,2024 11:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Esha Deol was in Mathura to garner support for her mother and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Hema Malini in the Lok Sabha Elections.

'It looks horrendous': Netizens react to Esha Deol's apparent lip job in recent video from Mathura

Esha Deol Pic/ANI X Screenshot

Listen to this article
'It looks horrendous': Netizens react to Esha Deol's apparent lip job in recent video from Mathura
x
00:00

Bollywood actress Esha Deol arrived in Mathura on Saturday to meet the youth and garner support for her mother and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Hema Malini in the Lok Sabha Elections. However, as the video of her media interaction went viral, a section of netizens pointed out her apparent lip job. 


One user wrote, “Could have gone easier on the lip job you seem to be struggling to carry the weight of your upper lip to speak, different doctor haan next time.”


“Don't under Bollywood's obsession with plastic surgery. Ruining their natural faces for worse,” added another. 


Another user commented, “Why do women do this to themselves? It looks horrendous.”

Esha made her acting debut with 'Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe', and later worked in 'Dhoom', 'Kaal', 'Dus', and 'No Entry' to name a few. 

Earlier this year, she announced separation from her husband Bharat Takhtani after 11 years of marriage. An official statement read, "We have mutually & amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We would appreciate that our privacy is respected throughout."

Esha Deol tied the knot with Bharat Takhtani in a low-key wedding ceremony at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai on June 29, 2012. Radhya was born to them in 2017. The couple welcomed their second daughter, Miraya in 2019.

Esha and her sister Ahana Deol arrived at the Banke Bihari Temple to seek blessings. While speaking to ANI, the actress praised the development and preservation efforts in Mathura and Vrindavan.

"There's so much to say about Mathura, I'm coming here after some time, and there's been so much development. It feels so good here. And the special thing is that along with development, you all have taken care of Vrindavan's alleys, its heritage, you've preserved it well," Esha said.

Esha expressed confidence in her mother's victory in the elections, highlighting the support from Mathura's residents.

"There are so many supporters here who are the residents of Mathura. They want my mother to stay here and win the election from here. They want her to do much more, and it's because of their support that my mom can do all this. So, their support is important," she said.

Having concluded their temple visit, Esha and Ahana will next interact with youth in colleges and universities in Mathura.

Hema Malini is fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the third consecutive time from the Mathura Lok Sabha seat.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

esha deol hema malini Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Entertainment News bollywood news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK