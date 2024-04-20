Esha Deol accompanies her mother, Hema Malini, for campaigning in Mathura during the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. A video captures her having a splendid time in the sacred city

Hema Malini's daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, are teaming up for the Lok Sabha Election 2024 campaign in Mathura, where their mother is running as a BJP candidate. They arrived in Mathura on Saturday to support her campaign.

Following rituals at the Bake Bhibari temple in Vrindavan, actresses Esha Deol and Ahana Deol spoke to reporters. Esha Deol also shared her experience in Mathura on Instagram, where she was seen in a lovely pink salwar suit alongside her mother. She wrote about her visit with her mom, "Mathura Vrindavan ♥️🙏🏼 with my mamma @dreamgirlhemamalini'

Bollywood actors often grab attention for their personal lives. Recently, whispers were circulating about Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani separating from each other, and it seems like these rumours may be true. Esha, who is the daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, tied the knot with Bharat Takhtani in 2012.

So, have Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani parted ways? After much speculation about Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani's relationship status, the couple has unfortunately confirmed the rumours through the Delhi Times. On January 6, Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani issued a joint statement through Delhi Times saying, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected (sic.)”

For the uninitiated, Esha and Bharat met during an inter-college competition, and it was after 10 years they again met in America, and their romance rekindled. Later in 2012, the two tied the knot, and since then, they have been one of the inspirational couples out there. The two have cute daughters Radhya and Miraya, and together they make a blissful family.

Work front:

On the work front, the diva was last seen in her digital debut movie alongside Ajay Devgn in Rudra the edge of Darkness. On the personal front, Esha has been spotted with his mother Hema Malini in the recent past. The actress went to attend Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception in Mumbai recently.