It's a boy for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Updated on: 20 August,2022 07:11 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The couple welcomed their baby on Saturday

It's a boy for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: Anand Ahuja


Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have announced the birth of their baby boy, on Saturday. The news was shared on social media by Neetu Kapoor. She shared a statement from the new parents.


The announcement read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. - Sonam and Anand." 

Also Read: Anand Ahuja calls wife Sonam 'bestest preggers person ever'


