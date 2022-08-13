Watch video! Sonam Kapoor's pregnancy shoot was an emotional one: Celebrity stylist Meagan Concessio

Meagan Concessio joins mid-day.com's 'BTS Stars'

Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Celebrity stylist Meagan Concessio joins mid-day.com's special series 'BTS Stars.' The stylist who has worked with Rhea Kapoor in the past, was also a part of Sonam Kapoor's pregnancy photoshoot.

Sharing her memories from the shoot, Meagan said, "I had assisted on Sonam's pregnancy shoot in Delhi. We were trying to get good images of her, it was not too hectic, just two-three looks that she was comfortable in. I was in Rhea's team from 2015 to 2019, still doing a few assistant projects when they needed me. It was great to see her pregnant, the whole team had met after really long since she was in London. That was an emotional shoot, all of us were looking at the pictures and going 'Oh my God!'"

Recalling her previous work with Rhea and Sonam, Meagan says, "I love them because they taught me everything! I went to styling school but I dont think I learnt even half of what I know today there, I learnt on the job with both of them. They were experimental so we never repeated something. It was always 'what new can we do' or 'who is the new designer we can discover.' That's ingrained in my system now, I know If I do something similar to my last look, Rhea's going to shout at me. They took me to Cannes, they took me to New York to shop for 'Veere Di Wedding.' I'm grateful to be in their team."

