Rhea Kapoor misses London's 'perfect summer light' and mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor; watch video

Rhea took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday and posted a series of pictures ranging from a selfie video and the beauty of London to a dining table loaded with yummy food

Picture courtesy/Rhea Kapoor's Instagram account

Rhea Kapoor, who was recently in London to celebrate sister Sonam Kapoor's birthday and baby shower, has been missing London and mom-to-be Sonam. The producer shared some pretty photos and videos on Instagram, confessing how she has been missing her sister and the trip she has been to. Rhea took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday and posted a series of pictures ranging from a selfie video and the beauty of London to a dining table loaded with yummy food.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

Also Read: Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor flaunts her baby bump as she enjoys day out with Rhea

Sharing the snaps, she wrote, "Miss that perfect London Summer light and also @sonamkapoor." Rhea and her husband Karan Boolani joined parents-to-be Sonam and Anand Ahuja in London and had shared glimpses of the day out with mom-to-be.

Sonam is currently enjoying her third trimester and is often spotted hanging out with sister Rhea in London. Sonam and Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. She announced her pregnancy a few weeks back and is expecting her first child with her husband, Anand Ahuja this fall.

Talking about Sonam on the work front, she will next be seen in the film 'Blind', which also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles. The movie is a remake of the same-named Korean film of 2011.

Also Read: Sonam's birthday celebration was about flaunting breakfasts, bedrest, baby bump