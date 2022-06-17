See Post: Anand Ahuja shares new pictures of mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor

On Thursday, Anand took to his Instagram handle and shared Sonam's glimpses, as the two are expecting their first child, "love every moment @sonamkapoor" he captioned the picture series

Right after hosting a dreamy baby shower back in London, Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja dropped a series of candid photos of his wife where the preggers actress is seen flaunting her baby bump.

Besides the pictures, Anand Ahuja wrote, "love every moment @sonamkapoor." The soon-to-be mom Sonam is seen donning a white oversized shirt paired with dark grey maternity pants. She accessorized her look with gold-tone jewellery, Sonam looked absolutely radiant with her no-makeup look, holding her baby bump.

