Updated on: 17 June,2022 02:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

On Thursday, Anand took to his Instagram handle and shared Sonam's glimpses, as the two are expecting their first child, "love every moment @sonamkapoor" he captioned the picture series

See Post: Anand Ahuja shares new pictures of mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor

Picture courtesy/Anand Ahuja's Instagram account


Right after hosting a dreamy baby shower back in London, Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja dropped a series of candid photos of his wife where the preggers actress is seen flaunting her baby bump.

Besides the pictures, Anand Ahuja wrote, "love every moment @sonamkapoor." The soon-to-be mom Sonam is seen donning a white oversized shirt paired with dark grey maternity pants. She accessorized her look with gold-tone jewellery, Sonam looked absolutely radiant with her no-makeup look, holding her baby bump.




 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja)


