British musician Leo Kalyan shares a picture with Sonam Kapoor from her baby shower in London

Sonam's sister Rhea who is currently in London by her side, also shared some glimpses of the event on her Instagram story

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: Leo Kalyan

Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor has been giving fashionable looks one after the other. The fashionista, who is currently residing in London with her husband Anand Ahuja, recently hosted a glitzy baby shower.

The baby shower was all about fun, laughter, beautiful decor, fine flowers and lots of colours! She hosted a few friends for lunch and the decoration looked like a page from a Disney book.

British musician Leo Kalyan shared a picture with Sonam and wrote- "a spice girl in bollywood. i just performed at sonam kapoor’s baby shower, what is life?" For the event, Sonam wore a pink maxi dress with cape-like sleeves and paired it with gold earrings. She kept her hair loose while posing for the picture.

