British musician Leo Kalyan shares a picture with Sonam Kapoor from her baby shower in London

Updated on: 16 June,2022 03:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Sonam's sister Rhea who is currently in London by her side, also shared some glimpses of the event on her Instagram story

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: Leo Kalyan


Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor has been giving fashionable looks one after the other. The fashionista, who is currently residing in London with her husband Anand Ahuja, recently hosted a glitzy baby shower.

The baby shower was all about fun, laughter, beautiful decor, fine flowers and lots of colours! She hosted a few friends for lunch and the decoration looked like a page from a Disney book.




British musician Leo Kalyan shared a picture with Sonam and wrote- "a spice girl in bollywood. i just performed at sonam kapoor’s baby shower, what is life?" For the event, Sonam wore a pink maxi dress with cape-like sleeves and paired it with gold earrings. She kept her hair loose while posing for the picture.


