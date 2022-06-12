Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor flaunts her baby bump as she enjoys day out with sister Rhea Kapoor

They can be seen having a great time. In the first photograph, Sonam can be seen flaunting her baby bump as she sported a black shirt and a long coat. On the other hand, Rhea wore a white shirt and blue pantsuit

Picture courtesy/Rhea Kapoor's Instagram account

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor is all set to start a new phase of her life as she will step into motherhood. Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani joined parents-to-be Sonam and Anand Ahuja in London and shared glimpses of day out with mom-to-be. Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, Rhea posted several pictures of her London trip with her sister.

They can be seen having a great time. In the first photograph, Sonam can be seen flaunting her baby bump as she sported a black shirt and a long coat. On the other hand, Rhea wore a white shirt and blue pantsuit. The sisters twinned in cool black shades as they smiled and posed for the camera. Apart from that, she shared some pictures of food and travel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

Show full article