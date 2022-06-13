See Post: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Paris holiday is all about love!

In one of the pictures, Sonam and Anand are seen kissing each other on the streets of Paris

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor's sister and producer Rhea Kapoor has shared a series of pictures from their Parisian vacation, which is filled with love, food and beautiful locales. The Kapoor sisters and their husbands are painting the town red, as they spend some quality time together, celebrating the mom-to-be's birthday. Sonam turned a year older on June 9. On Sunday, she gave a sneak peek into the Sonam's birthday celebrations. She also shared a photograph of Sonam and Anand where they are sealing the moment with a kiss.

Rhea took to her Instagram handle on Sunday and posted several pictures from the celebrations. From good food to the view of the Eiffel Tower, Rhea posted it all.

