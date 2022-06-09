Breaking News
Birthday girl and mother-to-be Sonam Kapoor flaunts her baby bump in a stunning photo-shoot

Birthday girl and mother-to-be Sonam Kapoor flaunts her baby bump in a stunning photo-shoot

Updated on: 09 June,2022 09:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla shared a gorgeous picture of Sonam Kapoor on their Instagram account as she dazzled in her latest photo-shoot

Birthday girl and mother-to-be Sonam Kapoor flaunts her baby bump in a stunning photo-shoot

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla


Sonam Kapoor is all set to be the latest mother in B'Town and the actress also turns 37 today. On these special occasions, designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla shared a gorgeous picture of the actress on their Instagram account as she dazzled in her latest photo-shoot.

As she struck a gorgeous pose, flaunting her baby bump, the caption read- "Celebrating Sonam - Muse, Maverick and Mother-to-be. "We love this woman. Her relentless passion for fashion, which has always seen her change the game. Her fearless independence that makes her do it her own way every single time, with an energy that is infectious and warmth that infuses every interaction with joy. As you stand at the cusp of Motherhood, poised for a brand new journey, may every step see you grow ever stronger and more radiant."




 
 
 
 
 
