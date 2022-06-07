Anand Ahuja calls wife Sonam 'bestest preggers person ever'

Anand has shared a post on his Instagram handle, expressing his excitement about entering the next phase. He posted new pictures from their vacation

Actress Sonam Kapoor, who is expecting her first bundle of joy with Anand Ahuja, is currently babymooning in Italy. Her husband cannot stop gushing about her and called her 'bestest pregers person ever'.

Anand has shared a post on his Instagram handle, expressing his excitement about entering the next phase. He posted new pictures from their vacation. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Excited and ready as ever for our next chapter! #EverydayPhenomenal w Sonam Kapoor, bestest pregers person ever".

