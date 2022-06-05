Pregnant Sonam Kapoor enters third-trimester, husband Anand compliments

Breaking News
Updated on: 05 June,2022 12:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Sharing a beautiful video on her Instagram story, the Neerja actor thanked her husband for the holiday. Sonam who is pregnant with her first child wrote "Love You @Anandahuja Thank You for organizing the best baby moon"

Picture courtesy/Sonam Kapoor's Instagram account


Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja, who are busy celebrating their 'babymoon' in Italy have taken to Instagram, giving a glimpse of their dreamy vacation. The couple, currently busy soaking up the Tuscan sun, has never shied away from PDA on Instagram.

Sharing a beautiful video on her Instagram story, the Neerja actor thanked her husband for the holiday. Sonam who is pregnant with her first child wrote "Love You @Anandahuja Thank You for organizing the best baby moon".




 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)


sonam kapoor anand ahuja Instagram bollywood news Entertainment News

