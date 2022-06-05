Pregnant Sonam Kapoor enters third-trimester, husband Anand compliments

Sharing a beautiful video on her Instagram story, the Neerja actor thanked her husband for the holiday. Sonam who is pregnant with her first child wrote "Love You @Anandahuja Thank You for organizing the best baby moon"

Picture courtesy/Sonam Kapoor's Instagram account

Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja, who are busy celebrating their 'babymoon' in Italy have taken to Instagram, giving a glimpse of their dreamy vacation. The couple, currently busy soaking up the Tuscan sun, has never shied away from PDA on Instagram.

