Sonam happy to be 'reunited with her love' Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor with husband Anand Ahuja. Pic/Yogen Shah

Actress Sonam Kapoor, who is expecting her first child, is 'reunited with her love' Anand Ahuja.

Sonam shared a video on her Instagram stories, wherein she can be heard saying: "Finally".

In the clip, the actress is looking pretty in a blue shirt paired with a golden necklace and earrings. Anand, on the other hand, is looking uber cool in a white T-shirt layered with a black shirt. He can be seen giving a forehead kiss to his lovely wife.

