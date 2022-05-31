Breaking News
Uttar Pradesh: Seven members of family die in collision between ambulance, canter vehicle in Bareilly
53-year-old Raj Bhavan employee dies by suicide at Bandstand
Bombay Parsi Panchayat trustee elections sees four newbies on board
Former Mumbai NCB Zonal director Sameer Wankhede transferred to Chennai
Last body recovered from Tara Air plane crash site: Nepal Army
Hardik Patel to join BJP on June 2: Party spokesperson
Terrorists gun down Kashmiri Pandit teacher in Kulgam
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sonam happy to be 'reunited with her love' Anand Ahuja

Sonam happy to be 'reunited with her love' Anand Ahuja

Updated on: 31 May,2022 11:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

In the clip, the actress is looking pretty in a blue shirt paired with a golden necklace and earrings. Anand, on the other hand, is looking uber cool in a white T-shirt layered with a black shirt. He can be seen giving a forehead kiss to his lovely wife

Sonam happy to be 'reunited with her love' Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor with husband Anand Ahuja. Pic/Yogen Shah


Actress Sonam Kapoor, who is expecting her first child, is 'reunited with her love' Anand Ahuja.

Sonam shared a video on her Instagram stories, wherein she can be heard saying: "Finally".




In the clip, the actress is looking pretty in a blue shirt paired with a golden necklace and earrings. Anand, on the other hand, is looking uber cool in a white T-shirt layered with a black shirt. He can be seen giving a forehead kiss to his lovely wife.


Show full article

sonam kapoor anand ahuja Instagram bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK