It's a wrap for Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur starrer ‘Gumraah’

Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur’s upcoming crime thriller ‘Gumraah’, based on true events has announced its film wrap. The movie witnesses Aditya Roy Kapur in a double role and Mrunal Thakur playing a cop for the first time.
Helmed by debutant director, Vardhan Ketkar, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios.
