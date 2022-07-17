It's a wrap for Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur starrer ‘Gumraah’

The movie will see Aditya Roy Kapur in a double role

Team 'Gumraah'

Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur’s upcoming crime thriller ‘Gumraah’, based on true events has announced its film wrap. The movie witnesses Aditya Roy Kapur in a double role and Mrunal Thakur playing a cop for the first time.

Helmed by debutant director, Vardhan Ketkar, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios.

