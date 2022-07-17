Breaking News
IndiGo Sharjah-Hyderabad flight diverted to Pakistan’s Karachi
Mumbai: Heavy winds, rain uproot 250 trees in a week
Good news! Covid-19 surge is dipping in Mumbai
Sachin Tendulkar’s guard is victim of cyber fraud, files complaint with Bandra Police
Mumbai: Malwani sees two murders in 12 hours
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Its a wrap for Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur starrer Gumraah

It's a wrap for Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur starrer ‘Gumraah’

Updated on: 17 July,2022 09:55 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The movie will see Aditya Roy Kapur in a double role

It's a wrap for Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur starrer ‘Gumraah’

Team 'Gumraah'


Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur’s upcoming crime thriller ‘Gumraah’, based on true events has announced its film wrap. The movie witnesses Aditya Roy Kapur in a double role and Mrunal Thakur playing a cop for the first time. 


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)





Helmed by debutant director, Vardhan Ketkar, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios.

Also Read: THIS is how Mrunal Thakur prepped for 'Jersey' with Shahid Kapoor

aditya roy kapur Mrunal Thakur bollywood

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK