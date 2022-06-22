Breaking News
It's a wrap for 'Fukrey 3', director Mrighdeep Lamba will miss the madness

Updated on: 22 June,2022 08:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Lamba took to his social media and shared a post mentioning the wrap up of 'Fukrey 3' while he added a picture of cake to mark the celebration

It's a wrap for 'Fukrey 3', director Mrighdeep Lamba will miss the madness

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: Mrighdeep Lamba and Pulkit Samrat


The shooting of Mrighdeep Lamba's third installment of the 'Fukrey 3' has wrapped up. The filmmaker has penned a note thanking the cast.

Lamba took to his social media and shared a post mentioning the wrap up of 'Fukrey 3' while he added a picture of cake to mark the celebration. He further added a thankful note in the caption.




 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mrig Lamba (@mriglamba)


