It's a wrap for 'Fukrey 3', director Mrighdeep Lamba will miss the madness

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: Mrighdeep Lamba and Pulkit Samrat

The shooting of Mrighdeep Lamba's third installment of the 'Fukrey 3' has wrapped up. The filmmaker has penned a note thanking the cast.

Lamba took to his social media and shared a post mentioning the wrap up of 'Fukrey 3' while he added a picture of cake to mark the celebration. He further added a thankful note in the caption.

