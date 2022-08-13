It's a wrap for Zoya Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav, Ananya Panday

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' actor treated fans to a cute picture of himself with his co-stars Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav

Zoya Akhtar. Pic/Yogen Shah

The shooting for Zoya Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' has come to an end. On Friday, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a heartfelt note for the cast and crew of the film on his social media account.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' actor treated fans to a cute picture of himself with his co-stars Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav.

Alongside the picture, he wrote a note that reads, "and It's a wrap! #KhoGayeHumKahan. We were young, crazy, and restless. Fun, curious & a millennial mess. It's a story about you & me, and we were just... A bunch of cool kids makin' a film."

He thanked makers of the film. "Thank you @zoieakhtar @reemakagti1 for the best filming experiences ever.@tigerbabyofficial @excelmovies Hail! @arjunvarain.singh Our Captn! My brother! Thank you for showing this mad faith in us. You've been strong & vulnerable in a timed beauty of it's own," Siddgant added

The 'Gully Boy' actor continued, "My creative pillars @yashsahai and @sapanv. It wouldn't have been possible without your Wit, Wohoos and WTFs! "My Co-stars and now friends for life @ananyapanday @gouravadarsh @kalkikanmani. I've only grown working alongside you both. You guys are freakin' beautiful!"

At the end, he wrote, "and lastly to the whole Cast & Crew, Dadas and Dudes and my core A-team @radhikamehta9 @gautam0099 @poonamsrv @sandeep.rasal82Thank you guys, it was an honour."

The film also stars Ananya and Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles.

Siddhant will be seen sharing the screen with Ananya for the second time, they were first seen in Shakun Batra's 'Gehraiyaan'.

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is a digital age story of three friends in the city of Bombay. The movie is written by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh and Reema Kagti.Arjun Varain Singh is marking his directorial debut with this movie.

The new age drama by Excel Entertainment is scheduled to release in 2023.

On the work front, the 29-year-old actor will be seen in 'Phone Bhoot' alongside Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. He will also be seen in Ravi Udyawar's 'Yudhra' opposite Malavika Mohanan.

