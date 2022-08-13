DDLJ Recreation diary: Ananya Panday-Vijay Deverakonda turn on their 'desi' avatar

Ananya and Vijay are in Chandigarh, currently promoting their brand-new song, "Coka 2.0," from their upcoming film, Liger

Picture courtesy/Ananya Panday's Instagram account

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday dropped glimpses of herself and her 'Liger' co-star Vijay Deverakonda acting out the famous scene from 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

On Friday, the 23-year-old star took to her Instagram handle and shared these glimpses. As she and Vijay are in Chandigarh, and currently promoting their brand-new song, "Coka 2.0," from their upcoming film, 'Liger'. She added a caption along with the pictures, which read, "pyaar hota hai deewana sanam #DDLJmoment" from the song 'Tujhe Dekha To' from the movie 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

In another post, she dropped another series from the same day and captioned wrote, "Coka 2.0 coming to u sooooooooonest." She gave a hashtag as #Liger25thAugust on her pictures. One of her fans commented, "Your smile is so precious." Another fan wrote, "You are looking beautiful." Many fans dropped heart emojis on her posts.

Also Read: 'Liger': Vijay Deverakonda introduces Ananya Panday as 'Aafat' of his life in new song promo

Speaking about 'Liger', it is helmed by Puri Jagannadh. The film, which is a sports action film, is slated to release on August 25 this year, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. After multiple delays due to COVID-19, the makers are currently promoting the film in full swing. Dharma Productions recently unveiled the trailer and two songs from the film which gathered positive feedback from the audience. The film marks Vijay's debut in Hindi cinema and Ananya's first multi-lingual film.

Apart from 'Liger', Ananya will be also seen in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Gourav Adarsh. Vijay, on the other hand, will be also seen in a multi-lingual film 'Khushi' alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu, which is slated to release on December 23, 2022.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever