It’s only words? Experts weigh in on wellness comments made by actors

Witless or wise — as social media trial commences in the wake of a fitness influencer’s death, mid-day fact checks comments made by actors

Suniel Shetty

News of the passing of German fitness influencer Jo Lindner at the age of 30 was tough for fitness enthusiasts to come to terms with. As soon as reports of his death hit headlines, his followers jumped to the conclusion that steroid-abuse was the cause of his demise. Of course, a direct link hasn’t been established, but this isn’t the first time that unverified claims relating to wellness have been hurled at the masses for contemplation.

Closer home, Bollywood stars have often left their fans scratching their heads with their assertions. How accurate are some of them, you ask? We get two experts to weigh in.

Suniel Shetty

ADVERTISEMENT

When commenting on the spate of celebrity deaths in the gym, Shetty said: “The problem lies in the supplements they take, and the steroids they consume.”

Dr Aashish Contractor: In parts, this is true. Abusing steroids can lead to several issues. Steroids mess with your sugar levels. Sugars, we know, are related to diabetes, which is a risk factor for heart disease. People who consume steroids are associated with roid rage, which means they seem agitated and angry. It can also lead to osteoporosis, and cause issues with kidney functioning. Unwarranted weight gain is also a concern.

It could lead to heart problems, if abused for a long period of time. Having said that, it may not be statistically accurate to say that you will die if you consume steroids. When it comes to discussing death, there are too many factors that come into play.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Bharuccha had said: “Replace sugar with jaggery.”

Chheda: It is better to have jaggery than refined sugar. Jaggery has some amount of fibre, calcium and iron, but, both of them have an insulin effect. Jaggery may not cause your blood sugar levels to fluctuate as much as sugar does, but it will still have an effect. However, to those who want to lose fat, I recommend staying away from refined sugar, honey and jaggery. You may put one teaspoon of honey in a cup of tea, but when you do that for two cups a day, and for 30 days in a month, that turns out to be a lot. Once your body gets used to a no-sugar [diet], it adapts. Occasionally, five grams is alright to consume.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana; (right) Dr Aashish Contractor is a preventive cardiology & rehabilitation specialist

While discussing his aversion to protein shakes, Khurrana said: “It takes three years to digest one scoop of whey protein.”

Chheda: It does not. People dislike supplements because they are processed. Natural protein sources are the best. The whole system of supplements came about for people with added requirements. But, for the general public, that perhaps pulls off [low-intensity] body-weight exercises or heads for walks, it may not be needed. And, if you don’t need it, and still consume it, it will be converted into fats.

Also, people believe only dals and certain foods have protein. But, even chapati and bread have some amount of protein in them. You need additional protein, if you exercise to a certain degree. Also, you may not need it throughout the year. There are world-renowned athletes who take no supplementation, just as there are others who do.

Varun Dhawan

Founder of Core , Krushmi Chheda is a celebrity sports scientist and nutritionist; (right) Varun Dhawan

When speaking about a protein shake, he said: “This is an iso-pure protein shake, so it has zero carbs in it. So, basically, you’re taking in zero calories, and you’re getting 25 grams of protein in that.”

Chheda: Zero carbs is linked to low calories, but, everything, including a protein shake, has calories. Protein [is important] because it is slower to digest, and doesn’t let your sugar levels fluctuate too much. That is why, high-protein and low-carb [diets] help people lose weight. But, carbs provide fibre and good energy. We should consume complex carbs with high fibre. [Also, for protein] you shouldn’t consume chicken thrice a day, because you should try to get your protein from different sources. You should have lentils, chicken, eggs, and dairy. Good fats also play an important part. On a film set, an actor has a role that he plays, and so does a stylist. Each one is important, and one cannot do the other person’s job. That’s also the case with food groups.

Padma Lakshmi

Speaking of the detox diet she adopts after filming a reality cookery show, she said: “I give up a lot — no wheat, no red meat, no sugar, no dairy.”

Dr Contractor: There is no medical word like detox. Yes, if you generally consume a lot of sugar, or anything harmful, and then reduce it, you could call it a ‘detox’. But, if you eat healthy in general, restricting the consumption of a particular ingredient is not going to make you healthier, if your [blood] parameters, and weight are fine. Stopping wheat is only necessary if you have celiac disease. Going on liquid diets under the pretext of calling them detox diets is not required. These are “backend” ways of losing weight. If you have 2,000 calories daily, and only have 800 calories one day while on a liquid diet, it will help you lose weight. But, that’s not recommended, except under medical supervision, if needed.