It's ‘Raatan Lambiyaan’ for Asees Kaur and Goldie Sohel! Couple welcomes first child, a baby boy

‘Raatan Lambiyaan’ singer Asees Kaur and her husband Goldie Sohel have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. After getting married last year, the couple has entered a new phase of their life, welcoming their little bundle of joy on June 21. They shared this news via a joint post on their social media handles.

Asees took to her Instagram and shared a sweet post with the love of her life, Goldie. In the picture, Asees can be seen flaunting her cute baby bump. While sharing the happy news with her fans and followers, Asees wrote, "Waheguru Tera Shukar Hai (evil eye and heart emoji). With immense joy and gratitude, we announce the birth of our precious BABY BOY on World Music Day! This special day has blessed us with the sweetest note in our life’s symphony. Our hearts are overflowing with love, happiness & gratitude.”

In the picture, the 'Akh Lad Jaave' singer is seen resting her head on her husband’s lap while he looks at the tiny shoes she's holding. Asees can be seen wearing a yellow dress, her pregnancy glow enhancing the beauty of the image. They shared the post on Friday.

As soon as they shared the news, friends from the industry started congratulating the couple. Actor Hina Khan wrote, “Yayyyyyy congratulations to both of you,” while Gauahar Khan also commented, “Congratulations, god bless your family.” "Congratulations Ji," wrote Bharti Singh. Music director Rochak Kohli shared, “Wow! What a khabar! What a day! Mubarak ho guys.. zindagi badalne waali hai.”

Fans also reacted to the happy post. One user wrote, “Masha Allah this is a different level of happiness @aseeskaurmusic Appiii congratulations may Allah bless you and our boyyiii with good health lots of love take care.” Another netizen wrote, “Congratulations @aseeskaurmusic Dii.... Hope Baby is fit and fine..... May Waheguru ji bless you and your little one.... So happy for you..... Lots of love to the little baby.” “So beautiful, so elegant just looking like a woh.....,” commented a third fan.

Asees and Goldie got engaged in January 2023. The couple later tied the knot in June in an Anand Karaj ceremony as per traditional Sikh rituals.