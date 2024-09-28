Bollywood thrives on grand sets and catchy songs, yet women are still portrayed as helpless figures, sidelined to please the male gaze. Here's an in-depth look at why Bollywood needs to change

Can Bollywood break free?

Bollywood's influence is undeniable, shaping our views and sometimes even pushing against the norm. What makes Bollywood so successful is its mix of storylines, lavish sets, and catchy songs, all wrapped in a dose of exaggerated extravagance that people love. Yet, despite all this sparkle, one thing stubbornly remains the same—the portrayal of women. Time and again, they’re reduced to helpless figures—damsels in distress—often sidelined in the plot but carefully crafted to satisfy the male gaze.

Bollywood's role in glorifying sexual violence in movies

Yes, there are women-centric films like Piku, English Vinglish, and Pink that aim to educate and inspire audiences. However, when compared to the vast number of movies that glorify domestic violence and sexual assault, the difference is glaring—the ratio speaks for itself. Many highly praised films over the years have featured themes of violence against women, and with the rise in sexual violence in India, it’s hard to ignore the possibility that Bollywood may be contributing to the country’s growing rape culture.

Since the 1980s, movies have been promoting violence against women. In Zakhmi Aurat (1988), there was a 7-minute-long rape scene that seemed created to satisfy male fantasies of dominance, with the attacker using increasing force to overpower the victim, making his “victory” more rewarding. Similarly, in the 1986 film Angaarey, Jolly, played by Shakti Kapoor, stalks and brutally assaults Aarti (Smita Patil) in her own home. In Bhagawan (1993), a woman is forced to marry the man who raped her to protect her family’s honour, completely disregarding her trauma and pain in favour of societal expectations.

It's now 2024, but has anything really changed on screen? The portrayal of heroes winning women through stalking and rape did decrease over time. But then, Kabir Singh was brought to us in 2019, the Bollywood version of 'Arjun Reddy'. The movie blatantly glorified misogyny, reflecting the male-dominated culture in India. In the introduction, Kabir holds a knife to a girl, demanding she undress, while a fast-paced soundtrack glamorises his behaviour. Kabir kisses Preethi (his 'love interest') the moment they meet, yet faces no consequences. Instead, he's rewarded when she falls in love with him, reinforcing the idea that men can dominate women to get what they want. Preethi’s voice is barely heard until the film’s midpoint, and when Kabir slaps her, she begs for his forgiveness instead of standing up for herself.

It’s just entertainment, right? Can’t we just relax? Sure, there have been cult classics with plenty of violence before this, but those films were also known for strong character development, engaging plots, redemption arcs, or a deep dive into the mind’s descent into madness.

And then in December 2023, we get Animal. Written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, it’s another alpha-male, chauvinistic film that diminishes, objectifies, and sexualizes women while glorifying violence like slitting throats, shooting people, and strangling business rivals—all in the name of “protecting the family.” Of course, the film shows no real respect for women or the relationships that actually hold families together.

The male lead inflicts both physical and emotional abuse on his wife, girlfriend, sister, and mother, always finding ways to justify his horrible actions. Shockingly, the movie normalizes all his crimes by simply labelling him as an "animal."

When movies like these have been influencing minds for generations, it’s no surprise that they contribute to the increase of rape culture in India. The repeated glorification of toxic masculinity, objectification of women, and the trivialization of violence against them send a dangerous message. By constantly portraying dominance, abuse, and control as acceptable—even heroic—behaviour, these films reinforce harmful attitudes that seep into society, encouraging a culture where such actions are not just tolerated, but often celebrated.