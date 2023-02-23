Remembering Sridevi: From 'Sadma' to 'English Vinglish', a look back at the best movies of the legendary diva

As today marks the fifth death anniversary of the late superstar, we take a look back at some of the best movies of Sridevi that made her an iconic, incredible and invisible actor of all time
(Pic courtesy: Twitter)
Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!
Updated on: 23 February,2023 09:15 PM IST | Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |
As today marks the fifth death anniversary of the late superstar, we take a look back at some of the best movies of Sridevi that made her an iconic, incredible and invisible actor of all time
(Pic courtesy: Twitter)