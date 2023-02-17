It’s time for double celebration for Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam’s vigilante thriller film, ‘A Thursday’, completes a year today

Yami Gautam’s vigilante thriller film, ‘A Thursday’, completes a year today. The film circled around Yami Gautam, who played a grey character as a preschool teacher who takes 16 students’s hostage. Yami walked away with rave reviews for the film as the critics called it ‘her finest performance till date’ and lauded how ‘effortlessly she carried the film on her shoulders’ in this author-backed role. The film also went on to become one of the most-watched pieces of content on the OTT platform last year.

After all the positive chatter around the actress in 2022, she continues to be celebrated this year with her recent release ‘Lost’, an emotional thriller that touches upon values of integrity and empathy. It comes as no surprise that she yet again won the hearts of the audience and the critics, walking away with praise for her attempt to do something different, for bringing dignity yet impact to the role and for delivering yet another solid performance.

Yami Gautam has always been a consistently great performer and over the years has showcased that right from her very first film, which was the ‘path-breaking ‘Vicky Donor’ to the thriller ‘Uri’ and even content driven films like ‘Baala’, ‘Kaabil’,’ A Thursday’, ‘Dasvi’ and the recent ‘Lost’.

Apart from choosing versatile characters, all significant irrespective of the size, the actress has always gravitated to great quality content. It’s almost unquestionable now that if Yami Gautam is in a film, everyone can be rest assured that it is a good quality project. Speaking of quality, the actress continues to have a great 2023 much like the last year and after the positive reviews for ‘Lost’ will next be seen in ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ a slick heist thriller and the action-comedy ‘Dhoom Dhaam’.