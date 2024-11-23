'Jaaiye Aap Kahan Jaayenge' starring Sanjay Mishra is a unique and heartwarming tale of complex relationships that also gives a social message. It premiered at IFFI, Goa

While the world is advancing with new technologies and gadgets, there are still many parts of India that lack access to basic hygiene facilities, such as public washrooms, especially for women. Highlighting this underlying issue, Fun Entertainment, in association with Purajit Productions, presents a fictional tale where a man attempts to do good for society, especially for women, by innovating a mobile toilet rickshaw to overcome this challenge.

About the film Jaaiye Aap Kahan Jaayenge

Jaaiye Aap Kahan Jaayenge trailer introduces us to the life of Kishan, a rechristened Sadhu, as he embarks on a strenuous journey. His purpose is not only to make society a better place but also to earn the respect of his father and the love of his teenage daughter. The question remains: will he succeed in his mission to contribute to social good and rekindle the lost bonds with his family?

The film stars Karan Aanand as Kishan, also known as Sadhu, Sanjay Mishra as the father, Adrija as the daughter, and Monal Gajjar as the wife, alongside Ishtiyaq Khan, Neeraj Sood, Subrat Dutta, and Hrishita Bhatt in pivotal roles. Actress Adrija shared the trailer on her Instagram handle.

Presented by Fun Entertainment, in association with Purajit Productions, Jaaiye Aap Kahan Jaayenge is produced by Hanwant Khatri and co-produced by Purajit Productions. Written and directed by Nikhil Raj Singh, the film is available exclusively on Prasar Bharati’s new OTT space, Waves.

Jaaiye Aap Kahan Jaayenge premiered at IFFI

The film also premiered at the ongoing 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. Sanjay Mishra was present at the film festival and shared his experience of working on the film. He also described the film as a ride of emotions that sheds light on the father-son relationship.

Prasar Bharati launches its OTT app Waves

On the occasion of World Television Day, Prasar Bharati, the public broadcaster of India, took a big leap in the digital streaming arena and launched its OTT app Waves with 40+ live channels. Waves is promoted with the tagline Family Entertainment Ki Nayi Lehar. It aims to become the one-stop solution for all digital needs and is designed to cater to a diverse audience with its multilingual content and wide-ranging offerings. It provides features like live channels, movies, interactive games, live events, and even online shopping capabilities. Waves aims to become a comprehensive entertainment solution.