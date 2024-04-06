Today, a new fun video of Jaggu Dada has surfaced on social media, and it is making netizens go crazy

Jackie Shroff. Pic/Instant Bollywood

Listen to this article Jackie Shroff playfully hits selfie-seeking fan on his head, netizens say, 'Issey toh pyaar kehte hain' x 00:00

Jackie Shroff, also known as ‘Jaggu Dada,’ is one of the most loved and humble actors in the industry. The actor is known for his funny exchanges and banter with the paparazzi and fans alike. Today, a new video of Jaggu Dada has surfaced on social media, and it is making netizens go crazy.

A paparazzi account took to their Instagram and shared a video of Jackie Shroff playfully hitting a selfie-seeking fan, which made netizens laugh. As soon as the video went viral, netizens started reacting to Jackie Dada’s playful nature. One user wrote, “This is what love looks like.” “I met him three times in Goa, and no one is as friendly as Jacky sir,” wrote another user. A third fan jokingly shared, “This is how you wash your hands in a playful manner, not just simply washing them.”

Jackie Shroff recently grabbed headlines when he tagged himself as ‘Bhidu Shakespeare’ and gave some words of wisdom to everyone.

Jackie took to X (formerly called Twitter) and wrote: “Summer vacation aa raha hai bhai log. Uske bare mein kuch TIPPANI dena chahunga. Ek Chhat pe Chidiya ke liye paani aur apne bachon ke liye kuch...... batata hoon #BhiduShakespeare (Summer vacations are coming, brothers. So, there are some things I would like to share. Keep some water for the birds on the rooftop and something for your kids… I will tell you #BhiduShakespeare).”

The actor shared a post with a picture of himself, accompanied by the message: “Abey cricket match ki innings chhod… apne life ki innings ko sambhal (Forget about the innings in the cricket match, manage your life innings - Bhidu Shakespeare).”

On the film front, Jackie will be seen in 'Baby John' starring Varun Dhawan. The film marks the Hindi film debut of Keerthy Suresh and also features Wamiqa Gabbi, making her silver screen debut. Apart from Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh, the cast of Baby John includes Wamiqa Gabbi and Jackie Shroff. The movie, directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee and Priya Atlee's A For Apple Studios, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, and Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, is a remake of Atlee's 2016 film Theri, starring Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Amy Jackson.