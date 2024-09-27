Breaking News
Jackie Shroff walked into industry because of Dev Anand

Updated on: 27 September,2024 07:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
In his first meeting with the legend, he was offered the parallel lead, but after 15 days, the late actor changed his mind and gave the role to Mithun Chakraborty

Jackie Shroff, who was last seen in the streaming movie Mast Mein Rehne Ka (2023), is celebrating the birth anniversary of the late actor Dev Anand. On Thursday, Shroff took to his Instagram Stories section, and shared a video remembering the cinema legend. He wrote, “With the blessings of Dev sahab, I walked into film duniya”. For the unversed, Shroff made his acting debut in Anand’s film Swami Dada (1982).


In his first meeting with the legend, he was offered the parallel lead, but after 15 days, the late actor changed his mind and gave the role to Mithun Chakraborty. Shroff was cast as one of the henchmen of Shakti Kapoor in an uncredited role.


Prior to this, Shroff used to work as a travel agent, and also worked in an advertising company. His stint in advertising led to modelling assignments, and before he knew it, he was cast in Swami Dada. It was Subhash Ghai’s directorial film, Hero (1983), in which Shroff garnered critical and commercial acclaim.


