Jackie Shroff wishes Tiger Shroff 'Happy Birthday' with unseen throwback images

Jackie Shroff's Instagram

One of the most loved father-son duos in Bollywood, Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff know how to set major family goals as they never miss a chance to show-off their love for each other on social media.

Today, on the occasion of Tiger Shroff’s 33rd birthday, his father, veteran star Jackie Shroff, took to Instagram and dropped unseen childhood pictures of baby Tiger.

Jackie Shroff shared an adorable collage of pictures from when Tiger was a kid, showing his father's love for his son and his immense pride in all of his accomplishments. He captions the post, saying, "Good health and happiness to you always.. keep inspiring the kids Happy Birthday @tigerjackieshroff".

The post quickly garnered attention from fans all over the world, with many taking to social media to share their own well-wishes for the beloved actor. But what makes this particular post so special is not just the heartfelt message from a father to his son, but also the message of good health and happiness that Jackie Shroff sends to all of his followers.

As Tiger Shroff turned 33 on Thursday, also his rumoured girlfriend and actor Disha Patani penned a sweet birthday wish for him on Instagram story with the caption, "Stay the most beautiful and inspiring you. Happy b'day tiggy"

Tiger Shroff was last seen in Heropanti 2 along with Tara Sutaria, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Amrita Singh, and other supporting cast members.

Currently Tiger Shroff is shooting his upcoming movie ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ with Akshay Kumar in Scotland. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in a pivotal role and is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Tiger Shroff will be further seen in his upcoming projects, which include Ganapath, Baaghi 4, and Rambo.

Happy birthday to Tiger Shroff, and best wishes for another great year ahead!