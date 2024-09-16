Jacqueliene Fernandez turns singer with debut single Stormrider, watch teaser

Jacqueliene Fernandez is making her singing debut with the song Stormrider in collaboration with LA-based record label Myst Music. The teaser is out

Jacqueliene Fernandez will be seen picking up the mic with her debut single Stormrider, released in collaboration with LA-based record label Myst Music. Having established herself as a successful Bollywood actress and performer, she will now be seen singing her own music.

Jacqueliene Fernandez making singing debut

Jacqueliene shared her inspiration behind her debut in the world of music, “Growing up in a household filled with music, especially with my dad being a part-time DJ, I was surrounded by an eclectic mix of sounds from a young age. Our home was filled with vinyl records, CDs, and music from different genres and cultures. This exposure to diverse musical influences sparked my passion for music and performance."

"For me, music is about storytelling and connecting with emotions, which is why I decided to launch my music. I wanted to create something that resonates deeply with listeners, just as the music I grew up with did for me. Music has always been my way of expression, and now I get to share my voice and story with the world," she added.

The teaser of Stormrider just went live and it’s building a lot of anticipation for the music video which is slated for launch on September 20. Watch here:

Jacqueliene Fernandez's upcoming projects

Jacqueliene seems to be keeping herself bisy with back to back projects. The actress, alongwith Neil Nitin Mukesh, are all set to headline the much-anticipated multi-starrer series 'GOATS'. Makers re4cently unveiled the logo. Along with the logo, the post read, "The ultimate war of music and dance is about to begin. Get ready to tune into greatness with our brand-new series! G.O.A.Ts, coming soon on JioCinemaPremium.Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

Neil Nitin Mukesh will be making his OTT series debut. This musical youth drama promises to deliver a compelling narrative with a unique blend of drama and intrigue. The series will stream on JioCinema. and will have a musical setting featuring a rivalry between Jacqueline and Neil.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma , the star-studded cast also includes Boman Irani , Siddharth Nigam and Sumedh Mudgalkar in the lead, along with Bhavin Bhanushali , Anusha Mani, Kunwar Amar, Santana Roach, Yukti Tareja, and Arnav Maggo.

Jacqueliene also has 'Fateh', and 'Welcome To The Jungle' in the pipeline. The Sri Lankan actress and model made her acting debut in 2009 with the fantasy action comedy 'Aladin' directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, and Riteish Deshmukh. She then featured in a special number 'Aapka Kya Hoga' in the 2010 comedy-drama 'Housefull'.

The actress has appeared in movies like 'Race 2', 'Kick', 'Roy', 'Brothers', 'Housefull 3', 'Dishoom', 'A Gentleman', 'Judwaa 2', 'Race 3', 'Drive', 'Mrs. Serial Killer', 'Bhoot Police', 'Bachchhan Paandey', 'Vikrant Rona', 'Ram Setu', and 'Cirkus'.