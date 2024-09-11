Breaking News
Jacqueline Fernandez, Neil Nitin Mukesh to join hands for multi-starrer series 'GOATS'

Updated on: 11 September,2024 09:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
This musical youth drama promises to deliver a compelling narrative with a unique blend of drama and intrigue. The series will stream on JioCinema

Jacqueline Fernandez, Neil Nitin Mukesh to join hands for multi-starrer series 'GOATS'

Jacqueline Fernandez and Neil Nitin Mukesh. Pics/Yogen Shah

Actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Neil Nitin Mukesh are all to headline the much-anticipated multi-starrer series 'GOATS'. Makers on Tuesday unveiled the logo.


A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)


Along with the logo, the post read, "The ultimate war of music and dance is about to begin. Get ready to tune into greatness with our brand-new series! G.O.A.Ts, coming soon on JioCinemaPremium.Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

Neil Nitin Mukesh will be making his OTT series debut.

This musical youth drama promises to deliver a compelling narrative with a unique blend of drama and intrigue. The series will stream on JioCinema

The series will have a musical setting and will feature a rivalry between Jacqueline and Neil.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma , the star-studded cast includes Jacqueline Fernandez , Neil Nitin Mukesh , Boman Irani , Siddharth Nigam and Sumedh Mudgalkar in the lead, along with Bhavin Bhanushali , Anusha Mani, Kunwar Amar , Santana Roach , Yukti Tareja , and Arnav Maggo .

Apart from this, Jacqueline will share screen space with actor Sonu Sood in their upcoming film 'Fateh'.

'Fateh', which marks Sonu Sood's debut as a director, will delve into the real-life instances of cybercrime. The film is made under the banner of Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions.

The movie will hit theatres on January 10, 2025.

